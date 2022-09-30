Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Seeking Help Locating Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl .

Valerie Ann Boudreaux was last seen leaving her residence in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish around 7:00 am on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Valerie is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has black hair and green eyes and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Valerie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s app.