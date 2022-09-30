ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

Another warm & bright day for Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another chilly start to the day along with some more sunshine likely for many!. Rain chances will return, but not looking better until later this week. Temperatures will begin to warm up going into mid-week, then expecting a decent drop approaching the weekend.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

What's happening this Fall at Temple Theater & Saginaw Arts Museum

WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 8 a.m. Superintendent Stacey Criner discussed details surrounding a threat made to Alma High School on WNEM TV5 News at 5 p.m. Coach Corky Thompson invites the public to enjoy indoor golf at EE Sports & Arcade in Saginaw on WNEM-TV5 News at 4 p.m. news.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Empty the Shelters kicks off its fall event

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is calling all potential pet parents to head over to their local shelters and find the newest member of their family for the Empty the Shelters event. The week of Oct. 3, more than 280 shelters will be reducing adoption fees to help find homes for more cats and dogs.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE
Flint Beat

Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint

Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Flint in "final phase of lead service line replacement

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is entering its final phase of lead service line replacement."We're just going to keep pushing forward every single day until we get all the lines replaced," says Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.The city of Flint and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announces 95% of lead services lines have been replaced in the years long replacement effort. Neeley says the efforts continue to notify Flint residents their lines are in need of replacement."Right now, the last obstacles are some of the most difficult, because we have to get residents to commit...
FLINT, MI

