Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Another warm & bright day for Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another chilly start to the day along with some more sunshine likely for many!. Rain chances will return, but not looking better until later this week. Temperatures will begin to warm up going into mid-week, then expecting a decent drop approaching the weekend.
Big changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County; here are new closures
Major changes are coming to the I-75 Modernization project this weekend in Oakland County, with some new closures and some reopenings
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
The Oakland Press
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
WNEM
What's happening this Fall at Temple Theater & Saginaw Arts Museum
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 8 a.m. Superintendent Stacey Criner discussed details surrounding a threat made to Alma High School on WNEM TV5 News at 5 p.m. Coach Corky Thompson invites the public to enjoy indoor golf at EE Sports & Arcade in Saginaw on WNEM-TV5 News at 4 p.m. news.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Empty the Shelters kicks off its fall event
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is calling all potential pet parents to head over to their local shelters and find the newest member of their family for the Empty the Shelters event. The week of Oct. 3, more than 280 shelters will be reducing adoption fees to help find homes for more cats and dogs.
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
abc12.com
Water main at Genesee Township trailer park tests negative for E. coli
The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office says the water main at a Genesee Township trailer park does not have E. coli bacteria after a child who lives there got sick. Water main at Genesee Township trailer park tests negative for E. coli. Chase Yaklin believes his water line was contaminated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
WNEM
Bay City announces retirement of public safety director following complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced its public safety director, Michael Cecchini, is retiring. This comes after Cecchini was placed on administrative leave following a complaint from a Bay City resident. The complaint stems from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers Edge in...
Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint
Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
Flint in "final phase of lead service line replacement
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is entering its final phase of lead service line replacement."We're just going to keep pushing forward every single day until we get all the lines replaced," says Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.The city of Flint and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announces 95% of lead services lines have been replaced in the years long replacement effort. Neeley says the efforts continue to notify Flint residents their lines are in need of replacement."Right now, the last obstacles are some of the most difficult, because we have to get residents to commit...
Comments / 0