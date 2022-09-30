Read full article on original website
4 Colorado cities among nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans
Graphic: Heartland ForwardIn Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic. Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes. Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
This year's venture-fueled layoffs
A (second) round of layoffs last month at buy now, pay later company Klarna is the latest in a seemingly endless string of tech sector pink slips issued this year. But while companies have blamed the market and potential recession talk, this narrative obscures that many zealously overhired during the pandemic’s boom, without regard for the consequences.
Ohio food banks partnering with delivery companies
Food banks nationwide are increasingly relying on donated services from delivery companies like DoorDash and Amazon to get food to people who need it. Columbus is one of 18 cities set to receive support from DoorDash to bolster the company's Project DASH program, it recently announced. What's happening: DoorDash is...
Pandemic puts new momentum behind 4-day workweek
More companies are testing shorter workweeks, as employers grapple with widespread worker burnout amid the tight labor market. Why it matters: While four-day workweeks are nowhere close to becoming the norm, the pandemic has put new momentum behind the idea. Driving the news: Starting today, 28 more companies in the...
Longmont company parts of emerging agrivoltaic industry
Farmers and researchers are experimenting with installing solar panels over active agricultural land in an emerging industry called agrivoltaics.Why it matters: As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, solar power will indisputably be part of the post-carbon energy mix.State of play: U.S. agrivoltaic pilot programs are afoot in Longmont, home to Jack's Solar Garden, which considers itself the country's largest commercially active site for agrivoltaics research.How it works: Solar panels installed over farmers' crops generate electricity that can be sold to an energy supplier and fed into the power grid for community use.Crops that thrive in the shade — think leafy greens like kale and lettuce, or root vegetables such as radish and beets — are protected from harsh direct sunlight.Plants, meanwhile, naturally give off water vapor that can help cool solar panels from below, improving their efficiency.Go deeper
Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults
Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington...
Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground
There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
Attainable housing relief for Northwest Arkansas on horizon
A church, a developer and a foundation are working to solve the puzzle of affordable housing in NWA.What's happening: Cobblestone Farm Community, a new development in Fayetteville's south side, is working to provide houses for rent to about 100 families. Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground on the project Monday. State of play: Vacancy rates are tight, with only 2.3% of NWA's available rental properties unfilled as of June 30, according to the Skyline Report.And scarcity is driving prices up. The average lease rate has jumped 18% from $729 at the end of 2020 to $860...
Job market check-up
Fresh data coming this week will offer more clues about one of the great puzzles of the moment: The labor market. How long can it stay so strong?. Driving the news: A one-two punch from The Labor Department, which releases hiring and quits numbers on Tuesday in the JOLTS report, and the September jobs data on Friday morning.
Planned Parenthood opening first RV clinic to provide abortion services
Planned Parenthood announced plans on Monday to open its first mobile clinic to provide abortion services, launching a program in Illinois to expand its footprint near the state's borders with Missouri and Kentucky. The big picture: Since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, 17 states...
COVID US: CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries
The CDC still recommends that travelers remain up to date on vaccines and follow recommendations found on its international travel page.
More than 970,000 still without power after hurricane devastation
At least 970,785 Americans remain without power following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona. Driving the news: The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 51 on Sunday, as states sought to begin recovery efforts. Of those confirmed dead, 47 were in Florida, while another four occurred...
What did Texas show against West Virginia?
Axe to sales tax on baby items proposed
Gov. Mike DeWine said last week he wants to make Ohio "the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family." Why it matters: Ohio's infant and maternal mortality rates trend higher than national rates and are likely to increase in a post-Roe Ohio.What's happening: DeWine is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative with new proposals to help support parents. Proposed initiatives include: Removing state and local taxes on diapers, car seats, wipes and baby supplies.Extending paid maternity leave for state employees from six to 12 weeks. Expanding Medicaid access to adopted youth and their families...
Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro
Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority. That includes tens of thousands of votes from U.S. Brazilians. Of note: Boston didn't make this list of large cities, but 70% of the roughly 12,000 Brazilian votes cast there went to Bolsonaro.
Minnesota to send $487 payments to 1 million pandemic frontline workers
More than 1 million Minnesotans who worked frontline jobs at the onset of the pandemic are finally getting their "hero" pay. The big picture: The $487 bonuses, set to go out starting Wednesday, are smaller than the $750 lawmakers envisioned when they approved the program. The reason: The state received...
Richmond’s return to the office outpaces other cities
More Richmonders are returning to the office than workers in most major cities.Driving the news: A new report based on keycard data from Kastle Systems suggests office occupancy rates are higher in Richmond than 25 of the largest markets across the nation. Kastle's portfolio represents 2,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses in 47 states.The 25 other markets include D.C., Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Austin. By the numbers: Office occupancy in the Richmond metro area hit 60.5% in mid-September, according to Kastle swipe card data provided to Axios. The 25-city national average for the same period was 48.4%.The Richmond rate...
Heidi Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl pledged to eliminate Colorado's income tax by slashing the state budget by billions of dollars each year and seeking more than $1 billion in new taxes. Why it matters: The details — offered Friday at a forum hosted by business group Colorado Concern —...
