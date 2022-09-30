Farmers and researchers are experimenting with installing solar panels over active agricultural land in an emerging industry called agrivoltaics.Why it matters: As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, solar power will indisputably be part of the post-carbon energy mix.State of play: U.S. agrivoltaic pilot programs are afoot in Longmont, home to Jack's Solar Garden, which considers itself the country's largest commercially active site for agrivoltaics research.How it works: Solar panels installed over farmers' crops generate electricity that can be sold to an energy supplier and fed into the power grid for community use.Crops that thrive in the shade — think leafy greens like kale and lettuce, or root vegetables such as radish and beets — are protected from harsh direct sunlight.Plants, meanwhile, naturally give off water vapor that can help cool solar panels from below, improving their efficiency.Go deeper

