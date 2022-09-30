Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
purewow.com
Mark Bittman’s Spinach Carbonara
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lightly cooked spinach gives this classic pasta a fresh bite. You want pasta and you want it now. Enter Mark...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutch baby pizza is everything you love about pizza, any time you want it
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sometimes even the most pizza obsessed among us want something more… pizza adjacent. We want mozzarella and tomatoes and...
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make that right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
thepioneerwoman.com
Peanut Butter Fudge
Why don't sweet treats like peanut butter fudge make it into our rotation of easy no-bake desserts more often? Even though it's made from ingredients you probably already have in your pantry and takes no time to throw together, homemade fudge just feels more special. Make it around the holidays as a Christmas dessert and it'll feel as special as decorating the tree or kissing under the mistletoe (call it a sweet Christmas tradition). The secret to great fudge is to get your pan fully prepped before cooking the sugar mixture; you want to be ready to pour the moment it's ready so you get soft fudge and not chewy caramel. The chocolate drizzle is optional here, but if using, be sure to add it after slicing the fudge so it doesn't break off once set. Gift this fudge to the peanut butter lovers in your family—just don't be surprised if they ask for it every year!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Quesadilla
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This air fryer quesadilla recipe is the BEST and ONLY way to make a quesadilla. A perfectly crisp tortilla on the outside bursting with cheesy goodness on the inside, you will love how easy you can make a quesadilla in just minutes!
Alex Guarnaschelli's Hot Take On Scrambled Eggs
While breakfast may not be the most important meal of the day for all Americans, nothing is better than "breakfast foods" for dinner. According to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, about 25% of Americans skip the morning meal. Women lead the charge, citing a busy schedule, not being hungry, or running late as explanations, per HuffPost. Still, that doesn't mean people are skipping out on classic egg recipes like omelets and breakfast burritos — they're just enjoying them at different times of the day.
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0