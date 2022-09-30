ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

By Haley Townsend, Will Gonzalez
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power , homes flooded from storm surge , roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WFLA and our parent company Nexstar are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important as they respond to the devastation.

Donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here .

WVNS

AG warns of Hurricane Ian scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Scams can happen at any time, but the most scams target people after large-scale disasters like when hurricanes happen. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning everyone to watch out for impostors calling to solicit money donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Because of the damage in […]
WVNS

Law enforcement warns about donation scams

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– With millions in Florida left with damaged or destroyed property, many organizations will be raising money to help. But it’s important to know the difference between donating to a legitimate organization and getting scammed. Phone scammers know that people will want to try to help hurricane victims, and they will take advantage […]
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

Mountain Resource Conservation awards grants to local projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council announced on October 3, 2022, more than $19,000 in grants to local organizations that promote education and conservation in the region. The West Virginia Conservation Agency and contributing counties have provided a portion of this funding. The local counties receiving the grant money include: […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

October is Pedestrian Safety Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – October is Pedestrian Safety Month. That means West Virginia’s traffic organizations are promoting pedestrian safety all month long. The benefits of walking to things like physical and mental health, the environment, and communities is high. Unfortunately, the rate of pedestrian fatalities also remain high. In 2020 alone, 6,516 pedestrians died nationwide. […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

WV organizations awarded bottle filling stations from West Virginia American Water

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water announced today, September 28, 2022 the organizations that will receive bottle filling stations for the fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. In 2019, West Virginia American Water was the first organization in the state to offer a program that provided bottle filling stations and has since provided […]
ADVOCACY
WVNS

West Virginia turkey population remains unchanged

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported today, September 27, 2022, the numbers in reference to our West Virginia turkey population. The statistic report stated turkeys raised in West Virginia is forecasted to be 3.6 million birds, unchanged from the forecast given in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four attorneys in southern West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Division of Corrections and every county commission which pays Southern Regional to house inmates. One of the attorneys, Stephen P. New, said the case relies on sworn statements by correctional officers who witnessed the alleged civil […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
WVNS

West Virginia Electric Vehicle plan has been approved

WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) – The Biden-Harris Administration has just approved West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule. The program has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This approval means all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Yo-Yo Ma makes visit to New River Gorge National Park

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma made his return to the Mountain State. Ma made several performances around New River Gorge National Park, from the Grandview Overlook to Stone Cliff. Eve West, Chief of Interpretations for the Park, explained why Ma visited the park. “So he came to New River primarily because we are […]
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

$697K coming to housing programs in the area

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $697,260 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was announced today, September 28, 2022, for 17 different West Virginia housing authorities to help provide quality housing for all West Virginians. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley-Moore Capito announced the funding earlier today, and made the following statements about both […]
HOMELESS
