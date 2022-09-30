Man fills duffel bags with stolen stuff at drug store, gets away on moped

Cops in St. Charles Parish are asking for help catching a crook they say filled bags with stolen merchendise at a drug store and made a slow speed getaway.

"Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 12589 Airline Highway in Destrehan (CVS Destrehan) for a report of theft. The caller advised a black male carrying duffel bags stole items from the store," Public Information Officer Amanda Pertuis said in a news release.

Deputies say an employee attempted to lock the front entry door, but the thief saw them and forced the doors open.

"Video evidence obtained from the store shows a black male wearing a light blue shirt, dark pants, and several duffel bags on his back. The male is believed to be 5’9 – 6’0 in height and 190 – 210 pounds with a slim build. The male left the area on a black moped."

Pertuis says detectives are attempting to locate the moped and identify the suspect.

"If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Detective Charles Floyd with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135."