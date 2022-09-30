You get a call from your doctor’s office to come in and discuss some test results. “Let’s get right to it,” your doctor says. “I’m afraid the test shows you have type 2 diabetes.” Maybe she hands you a sheaf of pamphlets and the phone number for a diabetes clinic. Probably she says something about what to do next. But you are so upset that all you can hear through the fog of emotion is the odd word: diet … exercise … medication. But mainly, you hear your own voice inside your head: “No! No! Not me!”

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO