Samsung has reportedly updated it Re-Newed scheme, giving consumers the chance to get its top phones at low prices.
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hits New Amazon Low With $420 Discount
Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 12T Pro Announced With 200MP Camera, 120W Charging & More
The Xiaomi 12T Pro is the company’s new high-end smartphone. The device got announced today, in Berlin, and yes, this is the global launch of the phone. It’s also the initial launch of the device, as this model did not launch in China. The device arrived alongside the Xiaomi 12T, which is inferior to the ‘Pro’ model.
Android Headlines
Samsung Reveals Semiconductor Roadmap, Plans 1.4nm Chips By 2027
Samsung has announced that it is aiming to start manufacturing 1.4nm semiconductor chips by 2027. The company unveiled the roadmap during its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event in San Jose, US on Monday. The South Korean behemoth recently began mass producing 3nm process technology and had previously revealed plans to move to 2nm by 2025.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Rumored to Feature Two Front Cameras
Shortly after the release of the Apple iPhone 14, rumors for the iPhone 15 are already running rampant. According to industry insider MajinBu, Apple‘s recently leaked iPhone 15 Ultra is set feature key differentiators from other devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro. The insider claims that the Ultra model will feature 256GB storage, potentially using USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 speeds, and even include two front-facing cameras. The two front-facing cameras prove to be the largest improvements, turning the heads of Apple product fanatics.
Android Headlines
September Update Widely Rolling Out to Galaxy S21 FE & A20 In The US
Samsung recently rolled out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE in some international markets. But the US versions are still receiving the September security update. The carrier-locked variants picked up the update a couple of weeks back. And today, the unlocked models are joining the party.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Comes To Global Markets Following China Debut
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro originally launched back in July, but it’s now coming to global markets. The variant that launched in July got announced in China, and was made for the Chinese market. Xiaomi hosted a press event in Berlin today, primarily to announce its Xiaomi 12T...
Android Headlines
Google Announces An Affordable WiFi 6E Option In The Nest WiFi Pro
Google has taken the wraps off of the Nest WiFi Pro. It’s a new mesh WiFi router system from Nest, that now supports WiFi 6E. Making it a really big upgrade from the older Nest WiFi system. This is a new tri-band designed router that has WiFi 6E, as...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S10 & Note 20 Get September Update In The US
Samsung is rolling out the September 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 20 series in the US. The carrier-locked variants of these phones are currently getting last month’s security update stateside. It should soon be available to unlocked models too. Samsung has already released the September SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 20 phones in most international markets.
Android Headlines
Android 14 May Make AV1 Codec & 64-bit App Support Mandatory
According to the latest report, Android 14 will make the AV1 codec support mandatory for all devices. Additionally, this version of Google OS requires some devices to support 64-bit-only apps. Android 13 is the latest version of Android that was just released by the company. However, Google is always one...
Android Headlines
Google Announces The Nest Doorbell Wired With Unlimited Video Recording
Google has just announced the new Nest Doorbell Wired. This isn’t replacing the doorbell they announced last year, but instead, replacing the Nest Hello as a wired option. This doorbell is smaller than the Nest Doorbell battery, and that’s because, well, it doesn’t have a battery inside. Nest says that it is about 30% smaller, so it is able to fit in more narrow spaces outside of your home.
Android Headlines
Editing Tweets Is Now Possible, But Not For Users In The US
Twitter has made editing Tweets a reality, but not if you’re located in the US, not yet. Do note that this feature is a part of the Twitter Blue subscription, though, as was announced a while back. Twitter was actually testing this feature for quite some time, as it...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 6a falls to lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of Pixel 7 launch
Amazon has just dropped the Google Pixel 6a, which was already discounted, down to just $349 (opens in new tab) today – a full $150 off the original retail price. This deal beats the previous record by $50 and makes this latest mid-range flagship from Google a tempting choice if you want a powerful Android device without breaking the bank.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Debuts Nord Watch With AMOLED Display & 30-day Battery
The OnePlus Nord Watch is official today. The company has been teasing the new smartwatch for the past couple of weeks, revealing its key specs bit by bit. It has finally taken wraps off the wearable‘s pricing and availability details. But let’s recap the specs first. OnePlus Nord...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will upgrade to stable ColorOS 13 at the end of October 2022
OnePlus China has released a list of devices from this brand that will see an upgrade to Android 13 of one type or another during October 2022. These smartphones will, of course, run the latest version of ColorOS (COS 13) as opposed to the OxygenOS 13 (OOS 13) skin developed for global units.
Android Headlines
New Pixel Ad Shows The Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch UI & More
As Google is preparing to announce its new hardware on October 6, the company released a new Pixel ad (embedded below). This ad is titled “Get Ready for Google Pixel 7: A Phone That Gives You More”. This Pixel ad shows the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and...
