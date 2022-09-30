Seattle Latino Film Festival at Shoreline College Theatre October 12, 13, 14

Read full article on original website
25 Years of Aegis Living: Shoreline Team Celebrates with “Field of Dreams” Party
For 25 years, Aegis Living has cared for area seniors, offering senior assisted living and memory care across the Puget Sound and beyond. The local company, founded by Dwayne J. Clark, was created to redefine the senior living industry and set a new standard, fostering an employee-centric business model and ensuring residents live every day to the fullest.
Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends
EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
Museum of Flight offers free early access for families with sensory needs October 8
Lighting and sound adjusted for 8-10am Sensory Day subdued experience October 8, 2022. SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022—On Oct. 8 from 8-10am, the Museum offers free admission for families of children, teenagers and young adults with disabilities including intellectual disabilities, autism, sensory processing disorders and other cognitive disabilities. During these...
Blessing of the Animals at Church of the Redeemer October 9, 2022
In Commemoration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore will bless animals on Sunday October 9, 2022. It starts at 12 noon in the church parking lot. Bring your pet, appropriately and safely kept, to have them blessed for another year of support...
LFP police department Fundraiser for the Pink Patch Project
The Lake Forest Park Police Department is raising funds through October for the Pink Patch Project for breast cancer awareness. If you would like to purchase a patch or coin, please visit the police department records desk. For more information, please email Lt. Lehman. Patches are $10 and coins are $10.
Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of giving with its 2022 toy drive
EVENT: Season of Giving 2022 Campaign Kick-Off – Snohomish County/Shoreline. Please join us as we celebrate 75 years of supporting underserved communities. Last year 68,000 children/youth were helped due to your generosity! Link arms with us again in 2022. We will be collecting monetary and merchandise donations. Thank you!
Applications for student financial aid for the 2023-24 school year now open
Olympia—October 1, 2022, marked the first day that people could apply for financial aid for the 2023-24 school year. Applying for financial aid is a crucial first step toward college and career training. Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future. This year, a family...
Jobs: WSDOT Communication Consultant
$60,190 - $80,879 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to join our dynamic communications team at Northwest Region. This position will work independently and as part of team to create, lead, and direct communications campaigns and respond to public and media inquiries...
Shoreline Council to meet with King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall Monday
The Shoreline City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 5:45pm to 6:45pm with Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. The hybrid meeting will be held in Conference Room 440 at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 and on Zoom. Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782.
My Edmonds News: Driver uninjured after car hit by freight train in Edmonds
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night, October 1, 2022. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
