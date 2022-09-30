ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable damage on west coast 01:54

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers.

Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable.

A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm.

Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed.

"We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit."

The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.

