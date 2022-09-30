Read full article on original website
Union Pacific Fire Train Helps Crews Fight 120K-Acre Cedar Creek (OR) Fire
High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment – a fire train – is helping crews working to contain the two-month-old Cedar Creek (OR) Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres, KTVZ.com reported.
Franklin County (PA) Fire Department Gets FEMA Grant
Almost $4.2 million of FEMA funds were delivered to firehouses across the Commonwealth as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, Local21News.com reported. Of the millions of dollars granted to Pennsylvania fire departments, Franklin County’s Fannett Metal Fire and Ambulance Company received over $20,000 in grant funds, the report said.
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
27 PHOTOS: Classic cars and hot rods take over Black Hills Harley-Davidson in annual event
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 10th Annual Dakota Rods and Classics Fall Car and Motorcycle Cruiz-In took place on Saturday, with close to 150 cars and motorcycles lining the parking lot of Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Vehicles from several decades were featured, with races and raffles offering something for everyone....
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar
(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?
When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Friday announced a new $6.4 million grant program to help 44 local gas stations offer more biofuel options at the pump. The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants ranging from $83,000 to $199,000 to help gas stations expedite the upgrades needed to dispense Unleaded 88, according to the announcement.
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October
UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota
South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate
The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota
A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
