Paoli, IN

City
Paoli, IN
County
Orange County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Orange County, IN
Crime & Safety
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
CRESTWOOD, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Amber Armes, 29, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $5,000 and the bond was posted. Tosha Rodriguez, 32, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on a count of OVWI Schedule I or II and 3 counts of Neglect of a Dependant. Bond was set at $5,000. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 9-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman found dead near vehicle in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 3, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Brianna D. Sutton; Jeffrey W. Kuehl; Franklin L. Wathen, II; William R. Onan, Jr.; Rebecca A. Corn; Trevor D. Pulliam; Landon S. King; William I. McLaughlin; Alexandra N. Williams; Blake T. Hook; Marius J. Fitzgerald; Kevin J. Hermann; Harmanpreet Singh; Sarah E. Chatt; Vonda M. Varnado; Daniel E. Criss, Jr.; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tammy Elkins; Morgan C. Ashabraner; Brandi Nance; Katie R. Kellems; Caine J. Sutton; Gregory R. Hall; Brenden A. Kensell; Tyler A. Schartung; Adina M. Nolan; Colton W. Marchand; Jeff L. Rickard; Joshua J. Overmyer; Kelsey M. Bozeman; Jaxson B.C. Hadley; Joey Magallanes; Almae B. Uy; Shannon C. Huffman; Remilea M. Bryant; Caden M. Scherer; Jacob M. Watgen; Jessie E. Hermann; Mackenzie E. Julian; Haydee S. Ortegon; Andrew J. Seitz; Emily N. Coots; Ashley N. Chapman; Ilham I. Aladinov; Kathy S. Webb; Lucas M. Lashbrook; Elizabeth A. Alvarez; Robert N. Duffy, II; Timothy R. Murphy; Jordan K. Compton; Chelsea Hernandez; Maggie A. Brown; Jeffrey L. Peterson; Melissa D. Dewolfe.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft

Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
SELLERSBURG, IN

