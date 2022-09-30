ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/29/22 Purdue 1, Nebraska 1

By Todd McKechnie
 4 days ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (3-7-1, 0-3-1 Big Ten) recorded their first tie of the season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-4-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), 1-1, Thursday night at Folk Field.

Despite trailing Nebraska in shots, 21-9, and shots on goal, 6-3, Purdue held its opponents to a single goal, which came in the 75th minute by Husker midfielder Emma Prososki.

The Boilermakers' only goal was scored by sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway in the 73rd minute. Freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball saved a season high 5 shots for the Boilers.

Purdue hosts the No. 10 Rutgers Scarlett Knights (10-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at Folk Field on Sunday. The game will begin at noon and air on the Big Ten Network.

10/2/22 No. 5 Purdue 3, Rutgers 0

The No. 5 Purdue volleyball team (13-1, 4-0) shut out Rutgers (7-9, 1-3), 3-0, on matches of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-13 Sunday afternoon in Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilermakers were led by Eva Hudson who had 19 kills, 4 attack errors in 32 total attempts. Colvin Raven was second on the team with 11 kills and 2 errors in 15 attempts. Purdue had 44 kills and 11 errors in 85 attacks. Rutgers, meanwhile, had 34 kills, and 13 attack errors on 85 attacks.
10/1/22 Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10

On the benefit of three interceptions and a second 100-yard game by a runningback underdog Purdue (3-2, 1-1) won at No. 21 Minnesota (4-1, 1-1), 20-10, on Saturday in Minneapolis. Senior safety Cam Allen had two picks of Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan and junior linebacker Jacob Wahlberg had another for the Boilermakers. David Mockobee had 11 carries for 112 yards, including a 68-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Starting 5 returns for 2nd year

Katie Gearlds returns for her second year as head coach of Purdue women’s basketball, along with her five starters from last season. The team held its first practice of the season Friday, offering a look at the new roster, which brings in two transfers and three freshmen. After finishing...
Krannert to transform into 'School of Business'

Purdue announced its plan to change its Krannert School of Management into the School of Business last week, a Purdue press release reads. “Purdue will have a world-class business school through this relaunch; one that will carry out top-caliber research and educate many students who will be excellent at, and proud of, creating business growth and opportunities,” President-elect Mung Chiang said in the press release.
10/1/22 55th Feast of the Hunter's Moon

The 55th Feast of the Hunter's Moon kicked off Saturday morning at Fort Ouiatenon Historic Park in West Lafayette. The event is a reenactment event of the annual fall gathering that occurred between French and Native Americans at Fort Ouiatenon during the 1700s. Saturday started off with reenactment groups marching to the center of the park before several speakers welcomed the gathered crowd. After that, audience members wandered through the area, stopping at tents to purchase food, watch blacksmiths shape metal, and visit various small shops in tents. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
Kicking off fall at Krach Lawn

The Purdue Student Union Board hosted the Fall Fest on Krach Lawn on Friday night. Hundreds of students gathered for fall inspired food and drinks, face painting, karaoke, mechanical pumpkin riding and inflatable games.
