9/29/22 Purdue 1, Nebraska 1

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-7-1, 0-3-1 Big Ten) recorded their first tie of the season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-4-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), 1-1, Thursday night at Folk Field.

Despite trailing Nebraska in shots, 21-9, and shots on goal, 6-3, Purdue held its opponents to a single goal, which came in the 75th minute by Husker midfielder Emma Prososki.

The Boilermakers' only goal was scored by sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway in the 73rd minute. Freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball saved a season high 5 shots for the Boilers.

Purdue hosts the No. 10 Rutgers Scarlett Knights (10-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at Folk Field on Sunday. The game will begin at noon and air on the Big Ten Network.