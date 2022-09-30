Read full article on original website
Related
20 toys under $20 for this holiday season
With prices rising, one expert suggests consumers budget an extra 15% to buy toys and games, and start shopping early.
CNET
Cut Your Utility Costs With a Refurbished Ecobee Smart Thermostat
A smart thermostat means you'll never have to come home to a cold house again, and it can even help you save some money on your utilities. And if you're looking to upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Woot has several refurbished Ecobee smart thermostats on sale for far less than they typically cost new, including some of our favorite smart thermostats. This sale runs from now until Oct. 8, and there's a chance that some models may sell out before then.
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon...
Motley Fool
Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Again on Oct. 11. Here's What You Need to Know
Prime members can shop during a two-day holiday sale this October. Amazon announced its upcoming two-day sale event, the Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, Prime members can shop exclusive deals and finish their holiday shopping early. It's best to go in with a budget and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month
Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
NFL・
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hits New Amazon Low With $420 Discount
Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
15 Start-of-Fall Amazon Fashion Deals — Starting at $6
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New season, new clothes! We've officially entered that transitional period that covers late summer and early fall. It might be 80 degrees one day, 60 out the next and even colder at night. We need clothing in our […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Your Router Is Collecting Data. Here's What to Know, and How to Protect Your Privacy
Your home's Wi-Fi router is the central hub of your home network, which means that all of the traffic from all of the Wi-Fi devices under your roof passes through it on its way to the cloud. That's a lot of data -- enough so to make privacy a reasonable point of concern when you're picking one out.
PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune
Shopping for a new Playstation5? Getting your hands on a coveted PS5 console doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Back in August, Sony announced that the PS5 is going up in price due to “challenging economic decisions.” The price hike affects Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.K. “While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” the company said in a...
CNET
Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to a New $30 Low at Amazon
If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. The brand also has a simpler version of the smart clock with only the essential features. Right now the second generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $30 at Amazon. That's close to 60% off its usual price and a new all-time low for it. The deal is matched at Best Buy, too.
Food Stamps: Walmart, Amazon and 8 More Surprising Places To Use Them
Some 41.5 million Americans are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Eligibility is determined state by state, as are benefits, but the gist is that if you are considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is incoming, here's what to expect
A mini Prime Day 2 to kick off the deals season before Black Friday, and even before Halloween.
CNET
AirPods 2 Deal Drops Price to New All Time Low, Grab Them for Only $79 Today
With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's AirPods lineup has a lot to offer, but don't discount the AirPods 2 just because they aren't the most cutting-edge model currently available. If you're on a limited budget, but need some wireless earbuds that have some impressive specs, the AirPods 2 are still a good option.
CNET
Get 40% Off Tarte Best-Sellers Plus Free Shipping With This Coupon
Looking for a chance to stock up on some high-performing natural makeup this fall? While we haven't even had Black Friday yet, Tarte is offering a sneak peek at its Cyber Monday sale by offering 40% off its best-selling cosmetics and free shipping with every order. Just log in and use the code CYBER at checkout to receive the savings. International loyalty members can also get 40% off while non-loyalty members will save 25%. This sale is almost two months early but it only lasts for two days, until Oct. 6.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Rumored to Feature Two Front Cameras
Shortly after the release of the Apple iPhone 14, rumors for the iPhone 15 are already running rampant. According to industry insider MajinBu, Apple‘s recently leaked iPhone 15 Ultra is set feature key differentiators from other devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro. The insider claims that the Ultra model will feature 256GB storage, potentially using USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 speeds, and even include two front-facing cameras. The two front-facing cameras prove to be the largest improvements, turning the heads of Apple product fanatics.
A 76-year-old staple of door-to-door sales is now selling at Target
Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website.
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch
Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
CNET
Amazon Discounts Echo, Fire TV and More by Up to 59% Ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
We are just over a week away from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but that didn't stop the company from starting a huge sale with up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
CNET
Get Savings on Home Improvement Tools for up to $75 Off at Home Depot
Home Depot is running a brand new sale where you can save up to $75 off power tools today. There are power tools, hand tools, storage and more that you can grab at a discount. There is no end date to this particular offer. And there are over 1,000 products you can choose from even if something sells out.
Comments / 0