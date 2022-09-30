Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO