Read full article on original website
Related
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
wamwamfm.com
Red Cross Blood Drive Tomorrow in Washington
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 104 N. Meridian Street in Washington. The blood drive is going on from 1 to 5 pm tomorrow at the church. To preregister, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-Cross.
wamwamfm.com
Accident Near Roundabout in Washington
An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
WTHI
It's almost property tax time in Indiana - here's how to make your payment in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall property tax deadline is nearing in Indiana. You have until November 10 to get yours submitted. There are several ways you can make your payment in Vigo County. You can stop into several bank branches, the treasurer's office, the annex drop-box, online or...
After two year hiatus, Union Hospital ‘Community Baby Shower’ returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Health providers filled the Haute City Center on Saturday, as Union Hospital’s “Community baby shower” returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic. There were over 20 healthcare services and providers on hand to help provide education and resources on pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. There were two birth simulations […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 3, 2022
Makalyn Giesler Hurm to Rhiley Michael Eckert, both of Jasper. Matthew Steven Woolery to Cynthia Jo Newkirk, both of Jasper. Trent Smith to Breanna Truesdale, both of Utica, KY. Victoria Leah Rene Reynolds of English to Joshua Ray Priddy of Jasper. Gary Robert Hall to Patricia Dawn MacDonald, both of...
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires
Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in...
wevv.com
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
Comments / 0