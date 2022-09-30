ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Red Cross Blood Drive Tomorrow in Washington

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 104 N. Meridian Street in Washington. The blood drive is going on from 1 to 5 pm tomorrow at the church. To preregister, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-Cross.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Accident Near Roundabout in Washington

An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
WASHINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daviess County, IN
Lifestyle
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTWO/WAWV

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Aircraft
mymixfm.com

Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

After two year hiatus, Union Hospital ‘Community Baby Shower’ returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Health providers filled the Haute City Center on Saturday, as Union Hospital’s “Community baby shower” returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic. There were over 20 healthcare services and providers on hand to help provide education and resources on pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. There were two birth simulations […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
WANE-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
PAOLI, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 3, 2022

Makalyn Giesler Hurm to Rhiley Michael Eckert, both of Jasper. Matthew Steven Woolery to Cynthia Jo Newkirk, both of Jasper. Trent Smith to Breanna Truesdale, both of Utica, KY. Victoria Leah Rene Reynolds of English to Joshua Ray Priddy of Jasper. Gary Robert Hall to Patricia Dawn MacDonald, both of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy