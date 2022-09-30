ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From paperboy to columnist: how love of newspapers influenced my life | Opinion

By Bill Haltom
 4 days ago
  • William Haltom is a writer living in Memphis and Monteagle, Tennessee.

I love newspapers. I begin each day reading one—three or four actually—and have done this almost my entire life. I was reading the morning newspaper before I knew how to read. 

Beginning when  I was just 4 or 5 years old, I would join my father every morning at the breakfast table in our kitchen. Dad would be sipping coffee while reading the morning edition of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. My father never watched TV news. He got all his news from the morning and evening papers.

I wanted to be like my father, so I would “read” the morning paper while sipping a cup of Ovaltine. I would look at the comics (or the “funny page” as we called it) following the antics of Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Linus and Pogo. (“We have met the enemy, and he is us!”)

Me and newspapers

In first grade I actually began to learn to read with the help of a primer about Dick and Jane. (“See Dick run! Run, Dick, run!”) But I really taught myself to read by exploring the morning and evening newspapers.

 When I was in the third grade I started my own newspaper, “Our Third Grade News”. I was its editor, Chief reporter, and featured columnist. I prepared each edition on mimeograph paper and then distributed it to my classmates. It had a circulation of 30! 

In fifth grade I got my first job in the newspaper business. I was in circulation for the Memphis Press Scimitar. Yes, I was a paper boy! It remains the best job I ever had.

In high school I was a columnist for my school newspaper, “The Rampage.” Our school’s teams were “the rams,” so it was a great name for a newspaper.

At the University of Tennessee I became a columnist for the UT Daily Beacon. I got this wonderful job by simply walking in to the Beacon newsroom in the College of Communications, sitting down at a typewriter, and started clicking out a column. 

While I ended up in law school and becoming a lawyer, I kept writing for any paper that would publish me. I am still doing so to this day, as you, bless your heart and eyes, are reading this.

You are probably reading this online, as most of my columns are found on screens rather than paper.

Newspapers stand the test of time, in my book

I read this and other papers on line as well, although I still prefer newspapers. I particularly love the big thick Sunday newspaper that I find in my driveway every Sunday morning delivered by a paper boy who is actually a paper man in a car. When I was a paperboy, I delivered the paper on my bicycle, managing to pedal and keep my balance with a large bag of newspapers attached to my side.

Winston Churchill famous said that while he loved America, he had  two problems with it: “Newspapers too thick, Toilet paper too thin!”

With all due respect to Sir Winston, I disagree on both counts. I love the big thick Sunday newspaper, and early every Sunday morning, I crawl in it and read my way out of it while sipping coffee. I am my father’s son.

While I enjoy reading the news online and I am grateful to be published on screens, I do prefer newspapers. In my opinion as an impartial columnist, they have three advantages over online editions.

First, you can wrap a fish in a newspaper. Second, if you are offended or get mad about something  you read in a newspaper, you can slam your paper down on the floor or table. Please don’t try that with your laptop or iPad or phone.

Finally, as long as there are newspapers, I still have a chance to return to my dream job...a newspaper boy!

William Haltom is a writer living in Memphis and Monteagle, Tennessee.

