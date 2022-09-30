Good morning everyone, TGIF. Access to public restrooms is a problem — especially for people experiencing homelessness.

When nature calls, you should be able to use the restroom. But that’s not the case for some who are experiencing homelessness in Detroit. There’s limited access to public bathrooms, and restaurants won’t let people on the street use them unless they first purchase food — with money they don’t have.

Matt Gatti, street outreach manager at The Networking, Organizing, and Advocating for the Homeless (NOAH) project, said he's not surprised that access to bathrooms is limited. “A restroom can and should provide more than just a toilet.”

Detroit has 43 public restrooms that are open year-round. We break down more of the numbers for you in our news story.

Also worth reading

News: A portion of the Packard Plant was demolished yesterday. Owner Fernando Palazuelo was ordered to remove the plant after a lawsuit by the city.

On a lighter note: Interested in learning how to fly a kite like a pro? Meet Jon Trennepohl , kite maker and enthusiast.

That's all for today. I hope you have fun plans for the weekend. See you tomorrow.

— Leah Olajide

Detroit Free Press newsletter editor

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Limited access to public restrooms