Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region
At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
Nigeria’s sacred Osun River supports millions of people - but pollution is making it unsafe
Pollution has become a worrying threat to Nigeria’s Osun River. The river supports millions of people who rely on the water for agriculture as well as industries. It is also an integral part of Nigeria’s treasured Osun-Osogbo sacred grove, a UNESCO world heritage site. Emmanuel O. Akindele unpacks what’s causing the pollution, what harm it’s causing and what must change to preserve the river’s biodiversity.
On This Day: Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos dies in exile
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 490 B.C., the Greeks defeated the Persians at Marathon. A Greek soldier named Phidippides ran more than 26 miles to tell Athenians of the victory and died after his announcement. His feat provided the model for the modern marathon race.
28 mountaineering trainees feared trapped following avalanche in India
At least 28 trainee mountaineers are reportedly trapped and four are feared dead after they were caught in an avalanche in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, northern India.The avalanche struck a team of 28 from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi who were undergoing advanced training near Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak, which rises to an altitude of 5,771m, located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas.According to preliminary media reports, eight members of the team had successfully been evacuated by rescuers as of late Tuesday afternoon, local time.Rescue operations were underway to rescue the remaining trainees, said Uttarakhand chief...
KTVZ
The ‘tombstone village’ built by Korean refugees on a Japanese cemetery
At first glance, Ami-dong seems like an ordinary village within the South Korean city of Busan, with colorful houses and narrow alleys set against looming mountains. But on closer inspection, visitors might spot an unusual building material embedded in house foundations, walls and steep staircases: tombstones inscribed with Japanese characters.
ASIA・
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 3: Hurricanes, SCOTUS, Brazil, United Airlines, food recall
In 2022, it’s not uncommon to be surrounded by gadgets can turn on your lights, remind you of an appointment or track your sleep. But how far is too far? Some technology experts say Amazon’s new list of updates shows how prevalent surveillance products are in every corner of our homes with the apparent goal of making life a little easier.
Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years
BERLIN — (AP) — Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years, an announcement that comes months after the death of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher. The band said in Berlin on Tuesday that the...
U.K. selects site for world’s first fusion power plant
The British government wants to see a prototype, commercial-scale fusion reactor in operation by 2040.
howafrica.com
Makua: The Mozambique Tribe Where Men Do Not Have To Pay Bride Price
The Makua of Mozambique consider marriage as a divine institution leading to the fulfillment of the Supreme Being’s plan for man. Researchers who have delved into the history of this community say it explains why the Makua people place a lot of premium on the birth of a girl child.
‘Corey was just a tourist’: two decades after the Bali bombings, the grief remains
When Kevin Paltridge’s son Corey was killed in the 2002 Bali bombings, the devastated father turned to other Australians whose children had died suddenly to try to cope with his own loss. He quit his job as an airline supervisor and went to work at a funeral home, where...
Every two days, a land defender is killed. Most are Indigenous.
In Brazil, two Yanomami children drowned after getting sucked into a dredging machine used by illegal gold miners. A 14 year old Pataxó child was shot in the head during a conflict over land in the northeastern Bahia state. A Guarani Kaiowá person was killed by military police during a clash over a farm the Guarani had reclaimed from settlers. “There has been an increase in the amount of conflict – socio and environmental conflict – in our lands,” said Dinamam Tuxá, of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), Brazil’s largest coalition of Indigenous groups. ”It’s destroying communities and it’s destroying our forests.”
