Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of LEANDRO DIAZ-RAMIREZ, 28, for speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two pedestrians. DIAZ-RAMIREZ is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Manslaughter of in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree. [1]

