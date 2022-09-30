ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
BROOKLYN, NY
#Nypd
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Manslaughter Charges Against Driver Who Killed Two Pedestrians

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of LEANDRO DIAZ-RAMIREZ, 28, for speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two pedestrians. DIAZ-RAMIREZ is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Manslaughter of in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY

