NBC New York
6 Sought as Witnesses in Killing, Dismemberment of 22-Year-Old NYC Woman
The NYPD is looking to question six potential witnesses in the killing of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman whose remains were found in suitcases in her apartment after a welfare check late last month, authorities say. No arrests have been made in the homicide of D'Asia Johnson, of Linwood Street in...
Woman, 80, critically injured in collision on Brooklyn street: NYPD
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating a vehicle collision that left an 80-year-old woman critical early Sunday in Brooklyn, according to the authorities.
Search continues for suspect who killed dad of 3 on L train in Brooklyn
Tommy Bailey was a star baseball player in high school and the father of three was killed Friday riding the New York City subway.
Food delivery man injured after hit by stray bullet in Brooklyn shooting
A food delivery worker was injured after he was hit by a stray bullet fired during a dispute last month on a Brooklyn street corner, authorities said Monday.
Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
Police release video of suspects wanted in Ronkonkoma catalytic converter theft
According to police, the pair stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence.
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said. Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect […]
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
Police: Yonkers man indicted for attempted murder, assault
They say Jaquan Henderson, 23, is facing attempted murder and assault charges, according to the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Manslaughter Charges Against Driver Who Killed Two Pedestrians
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of LEANDRO DIAZ-RAMIREZ, 28, for speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two pedestrians. DIAZ-RAMIREZ is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Manslaughter of in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree. [1]
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
Robber arrested after leaving behind debit card in stolen vehicle
A pair of thieves who stole a car, crashed into and robbed a man on the Upper East Side last month were arrested after one of the men left their debit car in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Man, 67, killed while attempting to cross LI street
The Homicide Squad is investigating a fatal car accident early involving a pedestrian that occurred on Long Island early Monday.
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
'Devastated and in pieces.' Family mourns 12-year-old fatally struck in West Hempstead
A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while crossing a street in West Hempstead on Sunday, police say.
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
