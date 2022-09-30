Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Here's everything we know about the abortion scandal that's rocking Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign
Christian Walker, the GOP Senate candidate's TikTok influencer son, lashed out at his father after The Daily Beast published an explosive report.
President Joe Biden Biden to address abortion access 100 days after Supreme Court ruling
President Joe Biden is expected to outline new steps on Tuesday to safeguard legal access to abortion, when his task force dedicated to protecting reproductive healthcare meets for the second time.
FBI: Voters shouldn’t worry about midterm election threats
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there are no threats to U.S. voting systems for the midterm elections coming up next month.
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of those polled said that raising a family and owning a home are important to them, but more than half said these goals are harder to achieve compared with their parents’ generation. That was particularly true for younger people — about seven in 10 Americans under 30 think homeownership has become harder to achieve. About half of those polled also said it’s hard for them to improve their own standards of living, with many citing both economic conditions and structural factors. Josean Cano, 39, a bus operator in Chicago who is Hispanic, said he’s had a harder time economically than his parents. He mentioned inflation, high housing costs, and the recent baby formula shortage as examples.
