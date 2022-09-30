ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Hampshire, OH
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of those polled said that raising a family and owning a home are important to them, but more than half said these goals are harder to achieve compared with their parents’ generation. That was particularly true for younger people — about seven in 10 Americans under 30 think homeownership has become harder to achieve. About half of those polled also said it’s hard for them to improve their own standards of living, with many citing both economic conditions and structural factors. Josean Cano, 39, a bus operator in Chicago who is Hispanic, said he’s had a harder time economically than his parents. He mentioned inflation, high housing costs, and the recent baby formula shortage as examples.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy