cbs4indy.com
Federal fugitive captured in Boone County after fleeing crash, police say
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Boone County captured a federal fugitive from Lafayette who tried to run away from the scene of a crash on I-65. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to a crash on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129. They found an inverted vehicle and learned a person involved in the crash had run away from the scene.
Police find man dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a man dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
cbs4indy.com
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
cbs4indy.com
Church bus hit during spree of catalytic converter thefts in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind.- Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. “It’s frustrating,” said Sharon Daniel, Executive Director New Life Church. Less than 24 hours after picking up church members for Sunday service, New Life Church bus is...
Fox 59
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man shot, killed at Irvington Arms Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting in the proximity of a school on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot on E. Washington Street in between at the Irvington Arms Apartments in between S. Downey and S. Irvington Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Woman shot during carjacking at a southwest side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station. Officers were called to a Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight. Police located a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
wamwamfm.com
Drug Arrest on US 231 Martin County
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 8:25am, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring, and found that the driver of the car, Benton G. Price, of Glasgow, Kentucky, had given false identifying information. Trooper Lents was joined by Martin County Reserve Deputy Josh Harmon. The two officers developed probable cause that led to the five occupants of the car being detained and a search of the vehicle. Over 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located, as well as evidence of dealing of the drug. Marijuana and other paraphernalia were also found. Price and a passenger in the car, Tyler M. Kenworthy, of Indianapolis, were arrested and lodged at the Martin County Jail. Trooper Lents and Deputy Harmon were assisted at the scene by Indiana Conservation Officer Tony Mann.
cbs4indy.com
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
cbs4indy.com
Attempted murder charge filed against man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead
PENDLETON, Ind. – When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on Sept....
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that vehicle,” Officer Samone Burris said....
cbs4indy.com
Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
