On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 8:25am, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring, and found that the driver of the car, Benton G. Price, of Glasgow, Kentucky, had given false identifying information. Trooper Lents was joined by Martin County Reserve Deputy Josh Harmon. The two officers developed probable cause that led to the five occupants of the car being detained and a search of the vehicle. Over 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located, as well as evidence of dealing of the drug. Marijuana and other paraphernalia were also found. Price and a passenger in the car, Tyler M. Kenworthy, of Indianapolis, were arrested and lodged at the Martin County Jail. Trooper Lents and Deputy Harmon were assisted at the scene by Indiana Conservation Officer Tony Mann.

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO