Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Industrial park expansion called vital for Westmoreland County's future growth
Development of three pad-ready lots at the soon-to-be expanded Westmoreland Distribution Park North in East Huntingdon is just what is needed to attract more industry and jobs to the region, Westmoreland County officials said Friday. “We will invest in our communities and in our townships to make sure we have...
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
1 dead in McKeesport house fire
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
How to Dispose of Your Old Tires, Televisions and More at This Collection Event
Pennsylvania Resources Council is holding its final recycling collection event of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Settlers Cabin Park’s wave pool in Robinson Township. The event aims to help participants dispose of items that are not accepted in normal trash collection...
New Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to bring more life to once-deserted Burrell Plaza
Dunkin’ will open a new store in December in the former First National Bank building in Burrell Plaza along Leechburg Road. The popular coffee, breakfast and snack restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full- and part-time jobs, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland Restaurant Group, the largest Dunkin’ franchisee in Western Pennsylvania.
Utility pole damaged in Mercer County ambulance crash
A crash involving an ambulance knocked out power to some people living in Mercer County.
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Driveway bridge collapses under truck in Beaver County
DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person suffered minor injuries after a truck collapsed a bridge part of a driveway in Beaver County.Dispatchers said the bridge collapsed near Blackhawk Road in Darlington.When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a tow truck was there. One person was injured, but dispatchers said the injuries weren't serious.
House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County
Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered
HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
Police Investigating Burglary At Grove City CC
Police are investigating a burglary at a golf course in Mercer County. State police say someone broke into the maintenance garage at the Grove City Country Club late last month and stole two newer chainsaws. One chainsaw was a Stihl brand, the other was a Echo Timberwolf. No details were...
Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student
Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
