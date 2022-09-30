ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Beaver County, PA
Society
County
Beaver County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
BOARDMAN, OH
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driveway bridge collapses under truck in Beaver County

DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person suffered minor injuries after a truck collapsed a bridge part of a driveway in Beaver County.Dispatchers said the bridge collapsed near Blackhawk Road in Darlington.When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a tow truck was there. One person was injured, but dispatchers said the injuries weren't serious. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County

Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered

HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
HARMONY, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Burglary At Grove City CC

Police are investigating a burglary at a golf course in Mercer County. State police say someone broke into the maintenance garage at the Grove City Country Club late last month and stole two newer chainsaws. One chainsaw was a Stihl brand, the other was a Echo Timberwolf. No details were...
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student

Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
HERMAN, PA

