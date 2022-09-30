Read full article on original website
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA).
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Kristina Karam is running for Secretary of State. 37-year-old Kristina Karama is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. She originally had a career as a community college professor. The Oak Park native has a degree...
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county
The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
Michigan ranks 3rd in U.S. for apple growing – and this season is better than last
It’s apple season – and there aren’t many places better to celebrate than Michigan. Only Washington and New York produce more apples in the U.S. than Michigan, as apple experts say Michigan’s climate and geography combine for an idyllic apple environment.
Michigan health experts predict bad flu season ahead
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season came a little early this year and symptoms are lasting longer than usual. Health experts are expecting this year to be an active flu season. Some experts said influenza all but disappeared when COVID-19 was at its peak. This year, a major comeback is expected.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Here's how to get free COVID-19 tests for households in Michigan
Michiganders can still get free COVID-19 tests from the State of Michigan, thanks to a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.
