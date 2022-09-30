ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Kristina Karam is running for Secretary of State. 37-year-old Kristina Karama is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. She originally had a career as a community college professor. The Oak Park native has a degree...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county

The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
MARQUETTE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan health experts predict bad flu season ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season came a little early this year and symptoms are lasting longer than usual. Health experts are expecting this year to be an active flu season. Some experts said influenza all but disappeared when COVID-19 was at its peak. This year, a major comeback is expected.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

