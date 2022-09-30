OCT. 4, 2022 | It was an unbelievable weekend for sports fans in Atlanta. The most unlikely of all was the Atlanta Braves sweeping the New York Mets to take a two-game lead in the National League East, and move toward their fifth straight division title. Now the Braves face three games in Miami to end the regular season, with them odds-on favorites to take the title, and get a first round bye in the playoffs.

