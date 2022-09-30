Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 4829 White Plains Road in Wakefield, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 4829 White Plains Road in Wakefield, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of East 243rd Street and White Plains Road, the lot is one block north of the Wakefield-241st Street subway station, serviced by the 2 train. Shimshon Grunstein of AFS Systems Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation and Pilings Underway at 27-48 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Below-grade work is underway at 27-48 Jackson Avenue, the site of a 69-story residential skyscraper in the Court Square district of Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Building Orchard LLC, the 811-foot-tall structure will surpass the Skyline Tower for the title of tallest building in Queens and will yield 818 units spread across 635,000 square feet as well as 11,700 square feet of retail space in the five-story podium and a two-story parking garage topped with amenity spaces. Triton Construction Company is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 43-01 Queens Street and located along Jackson Avenue between Queens Street and Orchard Street.
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
New York YIMBY
597 Marcy Avenue
Five-Story, 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building Filed at 597 Marcy Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Brooklyn-based Waterfront Property Management has filed applications for a five-story, 12-unit mixed-use building at 597 Marcy Avenue, in northern Bedford-Stuyvesant, located two blocks from the Myrtle-Willoughby Avs. stop on the G train. The structure will encompass 17,888 square feet, and will include 3,150 square feet of ground-floor retail space. There will also be 3,400 square feet of doctors’ offices on the second floor. The residential units will be located on the third through fifth floors, averaging 889 square feet apiece. Amenities include 3,454 square feet of recreational space in the cellar, in addition to storage space for 12 bicycles. Maspeth-based Genaro R. Urueta is the architect of record. Demolition permits were filed in 2014 to remove the existing single-story building.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 362 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 15-story residential building at 362 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Located between Nevins Street and Flatbush Avenue, the lot is one block from the Nevins Street subway station, serviced by the 2, 3, 4, and 5 trains. Yitzchok Katz of Developing NY State is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 597 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 597 Marcy Avenue, a six-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Nuan Design and developed by Moses Karpen under the Marcy Vernon LLC, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,675 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
8 Court Square’s Façade Takes Shape in Long Island City, Queens
Façade installation is progressing on 8 Court Square, a 20-story residential building at 27-10 44th Drive in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by 25-34 Jackson Avenue Property Owner LLC, the 224-foot-tall structure will yield 157 units spread across 107,377 square feet and 10,170 square feet of retail space. Cauldwell Wingate Company is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Jackson Avenue to the northwest, 44th Drive to the northeast, and Thomson Avenue to the west and south.
New York YIMBY
8 Court Square
New York YIMBY
Urban League Empowerment Center’s Façade Nears Completion at 121 West 125th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
Exterior work is nearing completion on the Urban League Empowerment Center, a 17-story mixed-use building at 121 West 125th Street in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by The Prusik Group, BRP Companies, L+M Development Partners, and Taconic Partners, the 414-000-square-foot structure will yield 170 residential units with an affordable housing component, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space, and 110,000 square feet of retail area including a Target and a 28,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s on the ground floor. Other tenants include National Urban League and the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum. Congress Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West 126th Street to the north, 125th Street to the south, Malcolm X Boulevard to the east, and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
City Council Approves Hallets North Residential Development in Astoria, Queens
This week, the New York City Council approved plans for Hallets North, a three-tower residential development that will create 1,340 apartments in Queens. Located in Astoria, the Hallets North development site comprises an assemblage of lots along 26th Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets. The waterfront development site is currently...
New York YIMBY
NuAn Design Corporation
Six-Story, 50-Unit Residential Project Completed at 1024 Gates Avenue, Ocean Hill. Back in October of 2014, construction was underway to convert the single-story Roosevelt Savings Bank building at 1024 Gates Avenue, in far-northern Ocean Hill, into a six-story, 50-unit residential building. Four floors were added to the interior of the existing bank building, at which point the structure received a single-story vertical expansion (its sixth floor). Now, construction has entirely wrapped up. Dubbed the Brooklyn-Roosevelt, leasing is underway for some of its studios and one-bedrooms, Curbed NY reported. The units, averaging 699 square feet apiece, are rental apartments, and amenities include a café, a fitness center, laundry facilities, bike storage, a lounge/club, a yoga room, a 12-seat movie theater, and on-site parking. Kai Management is the developer, while Queens-based NuAn Design Corporation is behind the architecture. Occupancy is expected in June and July, although some of the amenities won’t be ready until the fall.
