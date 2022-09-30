ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Light for First Responders launches relief effort (copy)

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KPO3_0iGVTzUm00

GRASONVILLE — First Light For First Responders is currently collecting donations for deployment to Florida and other affected areas to assist with victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization has joined forces with Lions Club International to grow the relief effort.

"We are currently collecting items listed below. More drop-off locations will be added to our Facebook page and website as they come available. Please donate if you can," said Justin Davis, founder and president of First Light for First Responders. "If you are unable, then please share the information with your circle of friends and family."

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
473
Followers
651
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy