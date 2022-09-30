First Light for First Responders launches relief effort (copy)

GRASONVILLE — First Light For First Responders is currently collecting donations for deployment to Florida and other affected areas to assist with victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization has joined forces with Lions Club International to grow the relief effort.

"We are currently collecting items listed below. More drop-off locations will be added to our Facebook page and website as they come available. Please donate if you can," said Justin Davis, founder and president of First Light for First Responders. "If you are unable, then please share the information with your circle of friends and family."