Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in October
Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT that's in better shape than its stock performance indicates. Omega Healthcare Investors should be a big winner from aging demographic trends. Enterprise Products Partners continues to benefit from favorable industry dynamics. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says to Steer Clear of Debt Settlement Companies for These 3 Reasons
Should you avoid these companies if you're in debt?. Debt settlement companies promise to help you get out of debt, but finance expert Dave Ramsey recommends avoiding them. He believes your financial situation will get worse for several reasons if you work with a debt settlement company. Some are scam...
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money
Tilray Brands and BlackBerry have been struggling to grow their businesses in recent quarters. High operating expenses have also made these incredibly unprofitable businesses to invest in. Although management has often hyped up their growth opportunities, these aren't stocks that show a lot of promise right now. You’re reading a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4
Chevron could keep flying higher as a result of global energy supply constraints. Occidental stock could jump even more if Berkshire Hathaway continues aggressively buying it. Apple could easily beat expectations with sales of its new products during the upcoming holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Twilio should be able to keep growing consistently thanks to the cloud communications market, where it is a key player. Qualcomm has additional catalysts that could give its growth a nice shot in the arm in the future. CrowdStrike's terrific growth is here to stay, as it is making the...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 49% to 91% That Are Impeccable Long-Term Buys
Take-Two Interactive is one of the strongest companies in the gaming industry and looks poised for long-term wins. Fiverr International's stock has seen huge sell-offs, but the company still has big growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Does Amazon's Current Valuation Make the Stock a No-Brainer?
Tremendous negativity is priced into Amazon's stock, which is down nearly 40% from its all-time high. With compelling bright spots overlooked, the tech titan appears undervalued based on the sum of its parts. The stock could make a sudden move higher because of the market's shortsightedness. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
The robust demand for Jabil's services helped it deliver better-than-expected results. The company's guidance and the end-market opportunities indicate that it is built for further growth. Jabil's cheap valuation means investors are getting a good deal on the stock right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Alphabet is a world-class business trading at its lowest valuation in a decade. Snowflake is a young data specialist that is poised to reward long-term shareholders as it becomes more profitable in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
This Top Growth Stock's Future Is Getting Even Brighter
The company's recent moves give it even more power to grow at an accelerated rate.
Motley Fool
My Brokerage Account Balance Is Down, but Here's Why That Doesn't Bother Me
It's not an ideal situation, but it's not a troubling one, either. The stock market has had a rough year, and many investors have lost money in 2022. While that's not something to be happy about, if you don't need that money for emergencies, it may not be such a big source of stress.
Motley Fool
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Will Veeva Systems Stock Rebound From Its Recent Sharp Downturn?
The company performs essential services for the life sciences industry. Its cloud platform has high switching costs, protecting its profit margins. Veeva is still on track to achieve its long-term goals despite the poor economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell
The Trade Desk is an ad tech pioneer that caters specifically to the demand side of the advertising industry. Lovesac is a next-generation furniture company with a brilliant way to inspire brand loyalty. SoFi Technologies is a digital consumer bank that also owns its industry's most popular technology platform. You’re...
Motley Fool
How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?
Micron's revenue is headed for about $4.25 billion next quarter, less than half of where it was at its quarterly peak this past summer. Demand for computing hardware is down as the industry rightsizes its inventory. In spite of the ugly outlook, Micron thinks demand will be back on the...
Comments / 0