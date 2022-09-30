ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 94

Tammi Terrell Morris
3d ago

I don't get the point this article is trying to prove about Noah other than he's bad because he doesn't support Israel unconditionally. Is that the qualifier for a good talk show host now? 🤔

Reply(11)
40
Desmond John
3d ago

Trevor sucked but what sort of world is this when a difference of opinion equals to hate, where skeptics are demonized and cast out. Oh you criticize my people so you must be evil, this author is a soft as 🍦

Reply(1)
13
Sam Dornell
3d ago

Great news! Another leftist bites the dust, another one bites the dust, and another one’s gone and another one’s gone….

Reply(17)
30
Related
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

Trevor Noah Reckons Trump Has A Good Reason To Vote For Biden

Trevor Noah thinks Donald Trump might like to consider voting for President Joe Biden in the next election. “The Daily Show” host pointed out in Tuesday’s monologue that Trump had recently rejoined the Forbes 400 list of the nation’s richest people at No. 343. The former president had dropped off the list last year for the first time in 25 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Stewart
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Daily Show#Hamas#Antisemitism#Jews#Israeli#Palestinian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy