ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

WVSOM receives ninth recognition as a Great College to Work For

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhYnF_0iGVSUDk00

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, was recognized for the ninth time as a Great College to Work For in The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual report on academic workplaces.

The 2022 report recognizes WVSOM in six categories:compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; diversity, inclusion and belonging; job satisfaction andsupport; mission and pride; and professional development.WVSOM is also included on the publication’s Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to institutions that are cited most often across all categories.

A total of 212 institutions participated in the 2022 Great Colleges to Work For survey, 68 of which receivedrecognition. The survey, administered by ModernThink, an organizational development and management consultingfirm, asked employees of higher education institutions toevaluate their workplace through a series of 55 questions, plus additional questions for faculty members.

James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said he is pleased that employees responded positively to the survey.

“During these times of change in the workplace, it’s gratifying to know that WVSOM employees continue to care about their place of employment, have pride in contributing to the institution’s mission, and feel included and supported,” Nemitz said.

WVSOM has a rich history of employee longevity.WVSOM currently has 300 employees, 116 of whom have been with the school for at least 10 years, 24 of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 20 years, 11 of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 30 years and three of whomhave been with WVSOM for at least 40 years. The school is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Employees with at least 40 or more years of service at WVSOM include: at 40 years, Diana Bird, an administrative secretary senior in the school’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs; at 43 years, Bob Foster, D.O., WVSOM’s assistant dean for osteopathic medical education; and, at 45 years, Ernest Piercy, the supervisor of warehouse in the school’s Office of Business Affairs.

On Sept. 27, WVSOM’s Office of Human Resources commemorated the recognition with a celebration for employees called “WVSOM Is on a Roll.” The event was followed by a Business After Hours networking sessionthat took place in conjunction with the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.

Leslie Bicksler, the school’s vice president of human resources, cited WVSOM’s repeated recognition as evidence that employees of the institution value the strengths of its work environment.

“The work of educating physicians to serve the health care needs of West Virginia and beyond happens because each faculty and staff member strives to ensure students’success,” Bicksler said. “We’re fortunate to work at an institution that has a strong mission, supports employees with the resources they need to be successful, and an environment in which people choose to work toward improvement. In this competitive job market, the significance of being a Great College to Work For is that candidates notice employers who have this designation and seek out employment with them. Just as significant is that employees who are committed to the success of our students, their coworkers and the community stay at WVSOM.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Launches Second Annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grant Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Grant Program. Funding through this grant program is available to support inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives for nonprofit organizations and entities in company’s service areas.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito Visits North Central WV Airport, Tours WVU Major Units Lab and Delivers Keynote Address

BRIDGEPORT/MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today made several stops in Harrison and Monongalia counties. First, Senator Capito visited the North Central West Virginia Airport where she participated in a roundtable discussion with local leaders to discuss ongoing projects and economic development efforts. Later, Senator Capito traveled to West Virginia University (WVU) where she toured the Major Units Lab and delivered the 2022 William N. Poundstone Lecture.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Education
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

New River Health Association in Fayette County receives 5 million dollars

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the New River Health Association in Fayette County, West Virginia will receive $5,000,000 to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Work Environment#Linus College#Modernthink
Lootpress

Ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce WV Content Queen

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to introduce the latest WV content marketing venture; “West Virginia Content Marketing Queen.”. The ceremony will introduce Jeri Knowlton, and will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Tamarack Marketplace...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Longevity
woay.com

Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
Lootpress

Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
BECKLEY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy