Women Build Week Provides Opportunity for Everyone to Get Involved
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County invites women to get involved during Women Build Week November 1- 5, 2022. More than 18,000 women volunteers unite nationwide to build up their communities with Habitat homeowners. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is engaging groups of women to work together to build...
Fall festival in Ayden brings community together
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday. The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor […]
Visit Vietnam Veterans During MumFest to Honor those Who Served
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, New Bern welcomes veterans, their families, and the public to visit our booth during Mumfest. We look forward to hearing your service experiences or sharing the memories of a veteran that served a grateful Nation. Small American flags will be provided at the booth...
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
Constitution Week – Honoring Richard Dobbs Spaight
If you heard and wondered why bells were ringing throughout the community in the late afternoon of Sept. 17, it was part of an annual Constitution Week “Ringing of the Bells” event held by the local Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and New Bern Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution (SAR). This year, the celebration also included the unveiling of a new interpretive sign in the Christ Church yard (at the corner of Middle and Pollock Streets) recognizing the many accomplishments of Richerd Dobbs Spaight, New Bern patriot and signer of the Constitution.
Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper
New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
Family House Was The Site Of A Tragedy In 1935
This old farmhouse holds more than 170 years of stories within its walls, many of which we will never know, and one particularly tragic story that has come to define the place. But for generations before that, the Houston Family led a quiet life here in this rural community in Eastern North Carolina.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
New Bern Preservation Foundation Receives Two Prestigious Grant Awards
The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announced its award of $50,000 to the New Bern Preservation Foundation for the Preservation of King Solomon’s Lodge, North Carolina’s oldest African American Masonic Lodge. With more than $80 million in funding, the Action Fund is the largest U.S. resource dedicated to the preservation of African American historic places.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are looking for a suspect in the death of a convenience store clerk. Warrants are out for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, for an open count of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Daniel is...
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday in Greenville. WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter, who said the incident happened at 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. A pedestrian was crossing the road when a vehicle traveling westbound […]
