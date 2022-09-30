Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is nearing 80 as of Monday night, with more deaths expected in the coming days, officials say.
N.C. Law Enforcement cracking down on speeders during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from now (Oct. 3) to Oct. 9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Crash Reduction.” The event is part of a larger, regional campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving […]
Why is the NC coast still seeing flooding days after Ian?
Two factors are contributing to the continued flooding being seen in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
JoCo man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in first reported Hurricane Ian-related death in the Triangle, deputies say
The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed.
