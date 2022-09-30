Read full article on original website
North Carolina storm totals from Ian
After bringing catastrophic damage to the Florida peninsula, Ian moved back offshore prior to making landfall for a fourth time near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Even though it quickly weakened and became a post-tropical cyclone over land, Ian still brought significant impacts to the...
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting...
Ian leaves thousands without power in N.C.
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian hit the Carolinas on Friday afternoon after devastating large portions of the Florida peninsula. After making its second landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, Ian pushed through North Carolina with heavy rains and gusty winds, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina
Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races
PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a plan to reduce crime, but will it work?
AUSTIN, Texas — In his first TV ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick focuses on rising crime in Texas. He plans to address the issue during the next legislative session. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates. To stop it, I will pass legislation next session to add a 10-year mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said in the ad.
Hochul, Zeldin discuss mental health after EMS lieutenant killed
The horrific killing of an FDNY EMS lieutenant last week became a major topic of conversation in the race for governor Monday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said more needs to be done to increase public safety but differ on what to do.
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Lawsuit challenges committee's confirmation power to New York's new ethics commission
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Under New York's new ethics law, an independent committee made up of leaders from the state's 15 accredited law schools decide by a majority vote whether to confirm appointments to the 11 member Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in government. Last month, that panel rejected Senate Minority...
LaFayette Apple Festival 2022: What you need to know
It's apple picking season again in Cental New York, meaning it's time for the 49th annual LaFayette Apple Festival. The festival, designed to showcase New York's local apple crop, agriculture and the best of small town America will play host to hundreds of vendors with food, drink and entertainment for the entire family.
