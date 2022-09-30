Read full article on original website
Flooding in Virginia as officials assess damage from Hurricane Ian
People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted,...
Florida used former Army agent to entice migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Times finds
A woman at the center of efforts to entice four dozen migrants onto planes bound for Martha’s Vineyard has been identified in a New York Times investigation as Perla Huerta, a former Army medic and counterintelligence agent who was discharged from the military in August after two decades of service.
How climate change is likely to worsen inflation
Climate change isn’t viewed as a major contributing factor for high prices right now, but as severe weather events increase in frequency and devastate industries that contribute to the U.S. economy, experts warn it increasingly will be if temperatures keep rising. Severe weather events, like hurricanes, wildfires and droughts,...
Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Every State
Whether you're looking for high-end luxury housing or are one of the many people who look at luxury houses online for fun, you've probably wondered what types of homes are at the very top of the...
Woman accused of tricking migrants flown to Mass. is being investigated, Globe reports
A woman accused of luring Venezuelan migrants in Texas into flying to Martha’s Vineyard last month was identified Sunday by the New York Times as a former U.S. Army medic and counterintelligence agent working on behalf of the state of Florida. Officials in Texas are now reportedly investigating the...
