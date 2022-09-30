Read full article on original website
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
MLS・
BBC
Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss. Chelsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park. However, Potter will...
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
NBC Sports
What's the Premier League record for goals in a season?
Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League. After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut. And Haaland's domination continued in his first...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault. Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
CBS Sports
If Inter Milan fire Simone Inzaghi, here are five possible candidates who could take over until season's end
Inter Milan are now in a deep crisis after that the Nerazzurri lost their second consecutive Serie A match Saturday against AS Roma (you can catch all the Serie A action live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi has started off the new season poorly, with four wins against Lecce, Cremonese, Spezia and Torino and four losses against Lazio, AC Milan, Udinese and AS Roma. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Also, Inter lost the opening UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at home but then later won the away match against Viktoria Plzen. On Tuesday, Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro (catch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+) for a match that will likely decide the rest of the UCL campaign, while next week they will play again against Barcelona away.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
NBC Sports
Conor Gallagher breaks Crystal Palace hearts with late Chelsea winner
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea recap: The Blues erased an early deficit and Conor Gallagher scored the late winning goal (his first for the club) as new manager Graham Potter made his Premier League debut at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Odsonne Edouard got on the end of a fantastic cross from...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group
Chelsea and Arsenal were both handed tough groups in Monday's UEFA Women's Champions League draw.
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Leeds United v Aston Villa
With injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash, things feel hopeful, but uncertain. The way Steven Gerrard likes his squad to play (narrow with full-backs attacking and the need for a disciplined holding midfielder), losing your starting left and right-back, not to mention your brand new holding midfielder, is going to make things difficult. Nevertheless, Leeds United is the focus for this weekend. The Whites have lost two and drawn one match from the last three (1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, a home draw to Everton, and a 5-2 loss at Brentford) and the extended international break muddies the waters a bit on what to expect from them in terms of form. They’re not bad, but they’re not going to be challenging for a European place. Players to look out for from the 13th placed team in the table include Jack Harrison in midfield, striker and amateur stunt-man Patrick Bamford, and defender Luke Ayling.
SB Nation
Garang Kuol endears himself to Newcastle fans with an away-end visit
Last Saturday couldn’t get much better for the traveling fans in the away end at Craven Cottage. Fulham were down to 10 men and the Magpies capitalized with three first-half goals. However, the fun wasn’t over for the Newcastle faithful who made the 2.5-hour journey. Two days after...
ESPN
Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage-time thriller
AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
MLS・
