ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdDpe_0iGVQcGG00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions.

Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

“We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms Police Department said. “Please use caution if you must be on the roads.”

The Charleston Police Department is also asking people to limit travel Friday morning. “We urge only essential travel,” they said amid numerous road closures in the downtown area because of flooding.

Trees have been reported down on roadways in both Charleston County and Dorchester County amid high winds from the storm.

LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding

A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Charleston metro through noon Friday. Remember, six inches of water can stall your vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Local students to clean debris on IOP following Hurricane Ian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A lowcountry school will clean up debris on Isle of Palm beaches to aid in Hurricane recovery. Students with Lowcountry Connections Academy will gather on the beach at Isle of Palms Friday to collect debris and litter from Hurricane Ian. Lowcountry Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school for K-12 […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Carolina#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 crash closes eastbound lanes near Ashley Phosphate Road

UPDATE: The crash is now cleared. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-26 Tuesday morning may experience extended delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 211. This is near the Ashley Phosphate Road […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian cleanup on-going, bringing communities together

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities across the Lowcountry are still working to clean up damage and debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The process, though, is bringing people together to help their fellow neighbors. The downed trees remaining, not among the hundreds of downed trees already removed by state agencies, are likely […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews responding to structure fire in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out. The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island.  According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.  Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
LADSON, SC
counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy