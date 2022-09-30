ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Eyewitness News

Three shot, one dead following attempted carjacking in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford are investigating an attempted carjacking that left one person dead. They said it happened on Park Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. A victim was followed into the parking lot of 1429 Apartments by two people. Those two people, according to police,...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle crash on Route 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Stabbing Someone During Argument in Shelton

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing someone during an argument in Shelton early Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Alex Chamoro, of Shelton, had an argument with a woman and her 34-year-old son at approximately 2 a.m. in their Howe Avenue apartment. During the argument, authorities said...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH.com

I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
newstalknewengland.com

Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT

