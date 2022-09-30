Read full article on original website
Police ID 24-Year-Old Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In CT
Police identified a 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of South Windsor at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the South Windsor Police Department reported. Nathan...
Three shot, one dead following attempted carjacking in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford are investigating an attempted carjacking that left one person dead. They said it happened on Park Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. A victim was followed into the parking lot of 1429 Apartments by two people. Those two people, according to police,...
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Springfield, Police Say
A man died after crashing his car into a tree in Western Massachusetts. The crash took place in Hampden County around 1;20 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 in Springfield in the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue. According to Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers who responded to the...
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
Erratic Driving Traffic Stop In Enfield Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Handgun, Police Say
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an erratic vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 46 in Enfield at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.
Carjacking suspect dead, two other men wounded, in Parkville shootout
An attempted carjacking escalated into a deadly shootout outside an apartment building in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. One person was killed and two others were reported in critical-but-stable condition.
Motorcycle crash on Route 20
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol
A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
Newington PD mourns death of police officer
The Newington Police Department is mourning the passing of one of it’s own. There is word today of the death of Officer Alan Tancreti. He died over the weekend.
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
Pickup truck hits Westfield police cruiser, officer injured
A police officer working a detail in Westfield was injured after his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck on Sunday night.
Bristol police chase ends with crash
A Hartford man is being held on a one million dollar bond after the suspect crashed his car while being chased by the police in the Connecticut capital
VIDEO: Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
Man Accused of Stabbing Someone During Argument in Shelton
Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing someone during an argument in Shelton early Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Alex Chamoro, of Shelton, had an argument with a woman and her 34-year-old son at approximately 2 a.m. in their Howe Avenue apartment. During the argument, authorities said...
I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut
Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
