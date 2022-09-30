ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Chips In To Help Florida Hurricane Ian Victims, Calls On NFL Family To Join In

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BtMe_0iGVPm7j00 Tom Brady, Photo Credit: Rock Riley

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis on Thursday noted that the Florida Disaster Fund had raised more than $10 million to help victims of Hurricane Ian, according to the re-election campaign of her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

And one of those who heard the appeal was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“Happy (we) were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same,” Brady tweeted on Thursday evening.

“I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

“Our neighbors support us endlessly,” he added, “it’s time to return the favor.”

Of Brady’s pitch, Casey DeSantis said on Thursday, “That got a lot of attention and raised a lot of money, so thank you for your support of your community.”

The Florida Disaster Fund is a private account under Volunteer Florida that allows people to donate to those rocked by catastrophe. Casey DeSantis announced the account was live on Wednesday, as Ian smashed into Florida’s west coast.

Additionally, on Thursday, Gov. DeSantis’ campaign announced that Walmart was chipping in $6 million that would go to the state disaster fund as well as to local groups that are working in communities crushed by Ian.

“We so deeply appreciate everyone who is stepping up for the people of our great state,” tweeted Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response Director for the DeSantis Campaign.

To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

