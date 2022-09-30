Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
WDEL 1150AM
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
delawarepublic.org
Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point
Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
Cape Gazette
Flag, memorial stir emotions in Georgetown
The Cape Gazette's dedication to coverage of the Cape Region would normally prevent us from weighing in on Georgetown-specific issues. This particular matter has expanded to the county level, with questions and concerns being raised by residents and politicians countywide. A dark cloud hangs over the Town of Georgetown. As...
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware
Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
WBOC
DSP Investigating Serious Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
