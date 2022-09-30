Read full article on original website
Downtown Asheville abortion rally works to protect access throughout NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, many local leaders gathered for a Reproductive Justice Rally at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. The event was an effort to rally for the right to choose in North Carolina. Rally organizers said not supporting abortion access is out of touch...
Four storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina as cleanup from Ian continues
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian finally moves out of the Carolinas, state officials are cautioning residents to be safe while cleaning up, as four deaths have already been reported in North Carolina. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
"All hands on deck" NC organizations head down to Florida to help in the aftermath of Ian
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Western North Carolina nonprofit organizations have crews on the ground in Florida where communities are recovering from Hurricane Ian. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands packed a tractor-trailer full of supplies to be shipped to Florida Monday evening. Over the weekend, volunteers packed more...
After Ian: Most power restored for residents in the Carolinas by Sunday, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
Progressive Alliance of Henderson Co. talks issues, strategies for midterms, 2024 election
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Progressive Alliance of Henderson County, a group that focuses on issues affecting residents in western North Carolina counties, returned to action Sunday, Oct. 2. The alliance held a general meeting at East Flat Rock Park Sunday, where guests met with candidates and contributed to...
