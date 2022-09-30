ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase

Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
98.1 The Hawk

Overtime Pay For New York Farm Workers Steps Forward

New York is now joining several states that are changing the way farm workers are compensated for their time. The state's labor commissioner on Friday, September 30 approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade. Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
98.1 The Hawk

This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving

Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
98.1 The Hawk

Two New York Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two New York towns are part of a pretty sweet elite club. If you travel around New York State a lot, you'll find all sorts of amazing gems. Whether that's in a super small town, or the Big Apple, our state has so much to offer. You can get lost in so many amazing places.
98.1 The Hawk

One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage

One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall. You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.
98.1 The Hawk

New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
98.1 The Hawk

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal in New York?

As Americans, we waste so much and it’s sickening. There are so many rules and regulations in place that oftentimes, businesses have no choice but to throw things away out of safety concerns for the general public, but other times, things are trashed just for the sake of being trashed.
98.1 The Hawk

New York Families Hold Rallies to End Prison Package Ban

According to a report by New York Amsterdam News, families from across New York held concurrent rallies this week calling for an end to the prison package ban put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The ban was put in place earlier this year in an...
98.1 The Hawk

New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions

If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
98.1 The Hawk

Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers

A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
98.1 The Hawk

Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police

New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
98.1 The Hawk

New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
Binghamton, NY

