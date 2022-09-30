Read full article on original website
New York State Could Require A Police Review Of Purchases Of Multiple Guns
Gun owners who want to make purchases of multiple guns or ammunition in New York State could have to undergo additional scrutiny by police. A New York State senate bill sponsored by Senators Luis R. Sepúlveda, James Gaughran, and Julia Salazar could put people trying to make bulk purchases of firearms under a police microscope.
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For October 2022
In the month of ghosts, vampires, and all sort of frights, it's time to be safer here in New York. As a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place. How can you do this? One easy way that...
Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase
Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
Overtime Pay For New York Farm Workers Steps Forward
New York is now joining several states that are changing the way farm workers are compensated for their time. The state's labor commissioner on Friday, September 30 approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade. Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving
Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
Two New York Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two New York towns are part of a pretty sweet elite club. If you travel around New York State a lot, you'll find all sorts of amazing gems. Whether that's in a super small town, or the Big Apple, our state has so much to offer. You can get lost in so many amazing places.
One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage
One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall. You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.
New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal in New York?
As Americans, we waste so much and it’s sickening. There are so many rules and regulations in place that oftentimes, businesses have no choice but to throw things away out of safety concerns for the general public, but other times, things are trashed just for the sake of being trashed.
New York Court Rules Christian Adoption Agency Can Reject Applications from Same-Sex or Unmarried Couples
In early September, the United States District Court Northern District of New York ruled that a Christian adoption agency is allowed to deny applications from same-sex or unmarried couples. The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, found that attempts by the New York Office of Children...
New York Families Hold Rallies to End Prison Package Ban
According to a report by New York Amsterdam News, families from across New York held concurrent rallies this week calling for an end to the prison package ban put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The ban was put in place earlier this year in an...
Here’s How Many Deer 12 and 13 Year Olds Shot Last Year In New York
The archery season is about to begin across New York State and the weather looks perfect in the Western New York area. The scouting has been done and the practice has been put in and now it is time to get in the tree stand!. But here in New York...
New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions
If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers
A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
OH NO! Mortgage Rates In New York Are Higher Than They’ve Been Since 2008
Something happened in September that worried many people (including myself) that could make for some sleepless nights for us. Mortgage rates in New York are officially higher than they've been since 2008. Do you remember what happened in 2008? That is the year that the housing market in the United...
Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police
New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
Western New York Commuters Have “Crappy” Afternoon on Thursday
According to a report by Julia Soluri of WKBW, afternoon commuters on the New York State Thruway in Western New York had a crappy drive home after a liquid manure truck overturned. According to the report, a tractor trailer crashed on the New York State Thruway between the Depew and...
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
