Watertown, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
visitcookevilletn.com

The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)

​​The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
On Target News

Manchester’s Old Timers Day was Huge Success

The annual Old Times Day celebration was held on Friday and Saturday in Manchester. Things got started with Bingo on Friday. Saturday began with a parade and then entertainment throughout the day on Saturday. Many, many vendors were set up around the square providing great food, arts and crafts and...
clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon Rotary holds annual fish fry

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club held its 10th annual fish fry last Saturday and will use the money raised at one of the club’s signature events to support community projects. Guests ate fish, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Rotarian John Lankford provided the live music.
williamsonherald.com

Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion

Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
murfreesboro.com

MPD Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Congratulations to MPD Officers Levi Phillips, Joseph Veteri and Kristen States who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Levi received the Bethel University Legal Award for best overall average during legal test and the Outstanding Officer Award. Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Training Lieutenant Justin Lemanski joined the new officers in Nashville for their graduation.
