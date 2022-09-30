Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
wilsonpost.com
MSP Top 25: Centennial, Franklin Road Academy join the mix with 6-1 records
Make way for Centennial and Franklin Road Academy. The two 6-1 teams have joined the Main Street Preps Top 25 football rankings following Week 7 wins.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things.
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Manchester’s Old Timers Day was Huge Success
The annual Old Times Day celebration was held on Friday and Saturday in Manchester. Things got started with Bingo on Friday. Saturday began with a parade and then entertainment throughout the day on Saturday. Many, many vendors were set up around the square providing great food, arts and crafts and...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
clayconews.com
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon Rotary holds annual fish fry
The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club held its 10th annual fish fry last Saturday and will use the money raised at one of the club’s signature events to support community projects. Guests ate fish, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Rotarian John Lankford provided the live music.
williamsonherald.com
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
Legal battle over Confederate flag on Williamson County seal continues
In April, the Williamson County commission was given the green light to remove the Confederate flag that appears on the left quadrant of the seal. However, the county seal remains unchanged due to legal hurdles as the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a judicial review in Maury County.
murfreesboro.com
MPD Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
Congratulations to MPD Officers Levi Phillips, Joseph Veteri and Kristen States who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Levi received the Bethel University Legal Award for best overall average during legal test and the Outstanding Officer Award. Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Training Lieutenant Justin Lemanski joined the new officers in Nashville for their graduation.
