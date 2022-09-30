Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Solar Leaf Print activity kit on Monday in the lobby on a first come, first served basis. Then on Wednesday, a special Make Way for Duck eggs story time will take place at 6 p.m.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
butlerradio.com
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
5th annual Garrett Fifield Memorial Mutt Strut held in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The 5th annual Garrett Fifield Memorial Mutt Strut was held in Butler County Saturday. The event honors Garrett Fifield who died at a young age in 2017. Fifield loved animals and would volunteer at the Butler County Humane Society. Proceeds from the event benefited the...
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
Local dance academy mourns passing of alum
A well-known ballerina who began her career in Youngstown has passed away.
butlerradio.com
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Prospect Cemetery Ghost Tour brings history to life in Brackenridge
Self-described history buff Fran Jones can’t wait to dress up as long-deceased Tarentum townswoman Annie Walker and share her story during the annual Prospect Cemetery Ghost Tour. “Actually, most of my story is really talking about her husband, (Dr. A.F.) ‘Daddy’ Walker, a most popular figure in local history,”...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This is the Kind of Neighborhood Where You’ll Want to Stay 40 Years
Pittsburgh is the kind of town where it’s still common to find families who’ve lived in the same place for 40 years. The city is full of nice little neighborhoods — and nice folks — so why move?. After all, that’s exactly how Jim and Rebecca...
butlerradio.com
Candlelight Prayer Service Of Hope Happening In Evans City
As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, the public is invited to attend a special event in Evans City. A Candlelight Prayer Service of Hope is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s United Church of Christ. Weather permitting, this outdoor service will include candles available for a...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Names Mack As Business Dean
Butler County Community College has named a longtime member of their team as the dean of their largest academic division. Sherri Mack was named as the full-time Dean of Business last week. Mack had served as the dean in an interim role since 2019. She began her career at BC3...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
butlerradio.com
Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures
The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
butlerradio.com
Zelienople Woman To Be Recognized As Community Champion
A local resident will be honored later today for volunteer service with several organizations. Adel Fatur of Zelienople is to be presented with the “16th District Community Champion Award” by U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly shortly after 11 a.m. at the Zelienople Historical Society. Fatur will be presented with...
Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
butlerradio.com
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
butlerradio.com
Theresa “Terri” Cousins
Theresa “Terri” Cousins, 46, of Sharon passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 14, 1976 to David and the late Deanna (Manny) Curzi. Theresa attended Butler High School. She was a member of St. John Episcopal Church and the First United Methodist Church. Theresa was known for her caring and friendly personality. She loved playing video games, karaoke, puzzles, poker with friends, and shooting pool. Theresa is survived by her ex-husband of 23 years; 3 beautiful children; 1 older sister; 2 younger brothers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 older sister. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
