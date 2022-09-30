ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links

There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
RENFREW, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Solar Leaf Print activity kit on Monday in the lobby on a first come, first served basis. Then on Wednesday, a special Make Way for Duck eggs story time will take place at 6 p.m.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center

Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Library, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Butler, PA
Butler, PA
Lifestyle
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sale#Butler Library#Used Book
butlerradio.com

Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week

The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
MARS, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
butlerradio.com

Candlelight Prayer Service Of Hope Happening In Evans City

As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, the public is invited to attend a special event in Evans City. A Candlelight Prayer Service of Hope is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s United Church of Christ. Weather permitting, this outdoor service will include candles available for a...
EVANS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Names Mack As Business Dean

Butler County Community College has named a longtime member of their team as the dean of their largest academic division. Sherri Mack was named as the full-time Dean of Business last week. Mack had served as the dean in an interim role since 2019. She began her career at BC3...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures

The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Zelienople Woman To Be Recognized As Community Champion

A local resident will be honored later today for volunteer service with several organizations. Adel Fatur of Zelienople is to be presented with the “16th District Community Champion Award” by U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly shortly after 11 a.m. at the Zelienople Historical Society. Fatur will be presented with...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money

PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms

Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
MERCER, PA
butlerradio.com

Theresa “Terri” Cousins

Theresa “Terri” Cousins, 46, of Sharon passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 14, 1976 to David and the late Deanna (Manny) Curzi. Theresa attended Butler High School. She was a member of St. John Episcopal Church and the First United Methodist Church. Theresa was known for her caring and friendly personality. She loved playing video games, karaoke, puzzles, poker with friends, and shooting pool. Theresa is survived by her ex-husband of 23 years; 3 beautiful children; 1 older sister; 2 younger brothers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 older sister. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
SHARON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy