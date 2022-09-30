A motion for reconsideration of sentence from an Ida Grove man convicted of stealing equipment from a construction site in Carroll in spring 2021 has been denied. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony. Authorities say Van Osdol stole a trailer and welder valued at approximately $9,000 from a Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site in March 2021. The court denied Van Osdol’s request for reconsideration due to the defendant’s lengthy criminal history, which included eight prior felony convictions on drug trafficking, theft, and burglary charges. Van Osdol is currently in custody at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility with a tentative discharge date of Aug. 18, 2024.

