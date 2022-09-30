Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash
SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
kiwaradio.com
One Taken To Hospital After High-Speed Crash In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A passenger in a Rock Valley man’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 1:50 p.m., 35-year-old Jamie Betancourt Viyalo of Rock Valley was driving a 2002 Ford Escape southbound on 21st Avenue, in Rock Valley.
nwestiowa.com
Nebraskan jailed for OWI, more in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Grand Island, NE, man was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jensen Isaac Hernandez Oliva stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Sidney Irene Hanson stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford 500 for an equipment violation on the 1500 block of Highway 18 in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 56-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Todd Wayne Jansma stemmed from the stop of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup for swerving near the intersection of South Tama Street and South Ninth Avenue in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Erratic Sheldon driver arrested for OWI
SHELDON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, improper use of lanes and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Somchith Vangkham stemmed from the...
Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle
A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.
nwestiowa.com
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
stormlakeradio.com
High-Speed Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Spencer Man
A Spencer man was arrested following a high-speed chase this past weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 11:30 Saturday night. A deputy observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Grand Avenue in Spencer. The vehicle reportedly went airborne over the railroad tracks. A vehicle pursuit began with speeds reaching 90 miles-per-hour. The chase ended a short time later in the 800 block of 9th Street Southwest in Spencer.
stormlakeradio.com
Ellen V. Parker, age 94, of Alta
Ellen V. Parker, age 94, of Alta, Iowa died July 12, 2022 at her home in Alta. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in the Scandinavian Cemetery in rural Alta. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral...
more1049.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
stormlakeradio.com
Neil Pullen, 76, of Lafayette, Colorado, formerly of Sac City
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 8th from 4 to 7pm at the South Park Shelter House in Sac City. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
1380kcim.com
Court Denies Resentencing Request From Ida Grove Man Convicted Of Theft From DMACC Construction Site
A motion for reconsideration of sentence from an Ida Grove man convicted of stealing equipment from a construction site in Carroll in spring 2021 has been denied. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony. Authorities say Van Osdol stole a trailer and welder valued at approximately $9,000 from a Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site in March 2021. The court denied Van Osdol’s request for reconsideration due to the defendant’s lengthy criminal history, which included eight prior felony convictions on drug trafficking, theft, and burglary charges. Van Osdol is currently in custody at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility with a tentative discharge date of Aug. 18, 2024.
nwestiowa.com
Three crews extinguish Hull Casey's fire
HULL—There was a lot of smoke but no injuries during a fire at the Casey’s General Store in Hull the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hull Fire Department was called out to the blaze at about 7 a.m. and requested backup from the Rock Valley and Sioux Center fire departments. The latter agency brought its aerial fire truck.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS OTO IOWA HOME
AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN OTO, IOWA IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY. OTO FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES FOUND THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 214 1ST AVENUE IN FLAMES WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 4:10 A.M. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THE HOME IS A COMPLETE...
kicdam.com
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Fatally Shooting a Woman in a Milford Parking Lot Found Competent to Stand Trial
A man accused of shooting a woman in February of this year in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford has been found competent to stand trial. Christian Goyne-Yarns was charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting of Shelby Woizeschke, who later died of her injuries. Goyne-Yarns was originally scheduled to go on trial back in August of this year, but that was canceled after the competency evaluation was granted. Online court records don’t list a new date for a trial.
