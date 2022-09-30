NORTH COUNTY — The Cities of Atascadero and Paso Robles have engaged in a collaborative effort to develop a North County Broadband Strategic Plan Project aimed at improving internet access to businesses and residents in both communities. Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 11, the Cities released a joint Request for Qualifications in July and in August and selected TeleworX, LLC to develop the Strategic Plan.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO