ASE announces Dr. William Chen is the 2022 recipient of IMAPS Daniel C. Hughes, Jr. Memorial Award
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), announced today that the International Microelectronics Assembly & Packaging Society (IMAPS) has decided to award the 2022 Daniel C. Hughes, Jr. Memorial Award to ASE Fellow, Dr. William (Bill) Chen, for his lifetime achievement within the industry. The award was presented at a ceremony at IMAPS 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts by IMAPS President, Dr. Beth Keser. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005516/en/ Dr. William (Bill) Chen (Photo: Business Wire)
John R. Keller Named President and Chief Executive Officer at IHI Power Services Corp.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), a leading owner and operator of power plants across the U.S., today announced that former COO John R. Keller has officially assumed the role of president and chief executive officer for the company. Previous CEO and president, Stephen Gross, will retire after 10 years of leadership at IPSC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005404/en/ John R. Keller, president and chief executive officer at IHI Power Services Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
Atascadero and Paso Robles Begin Joint North County Broadband Planning Effort
NORTH COUNTY — The Cities of Atascadero and Paso Robles have engaged in a collaborative effort to develop a North County Broadband Strategic Plan Project aimed at improving internet access to businesses and residents in both communities. Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 11, the Cities released a joint Request for Qualifications in July and in August and selected TeleworX, LLC to develop the Strategic Plan.
Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005119/en/ Minotaur Robot (Photo: Business Wire)
How climate change is likely to worsen inflation
Climate change isn’t viewed as a major contributing factor for high prices right now, but as severe weather events increase in frequency and devastate industries that contribute to the U.S. economy, experts warn it increasingly will be if temperatures keep rising. Severe weather events, like hurricanes, wildfires and droughts,...
