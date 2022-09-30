Read full article on original website
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
WJCL
League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL partner for candidate forum in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Monday night, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, in partnership with WJCL, held a forum for candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164 seats. The event took place at Richmond Hill City Center. The forum featured Senate District...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
wtoc.com
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 3:12 p.m.: Georgia Power reports less than 200 outages in Savannah. Dominion Energy reports only a few outages in Beaufort and Jasper County, but more than 600 in the Charleston area. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
BET
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
Gallery: Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer at First Tabernacle Church
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer was at the First Tabernacle Church on Sunday! Take a look at the photo gallery below.
wtoc.com
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday. Brady was born in Parris Island, SC. She spent many years pursuing real estate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m....
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
WJCL
Savannah Greek Festival returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
Eater
The Garage Brings Sophisticated Fare to Savannah’s Late-Night Scene
Like most Savannah transplants, chef Todd Harris came to the Hostess City by serendipity. Despite never having been to Savannah, he felt a spontaneous and strong draw to an opportunity at downtown restaurant the Fitzroy (9 Drayton Street). He fell in love the same way with the Fitzroy’s former mixologist Sarah Ray, who now dehydrates Spam and other oddities as cocktail garnishes behind the bar of Harris’s new restaurant, the Garage at Victory North (2605 Whitaker Street).
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
LANDFALL: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. This is Ian’s second landfall in the United States. It first made landfall in Cuba before taking on Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers. — UPDATES: […]
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
