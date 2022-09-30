ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Jesup, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Lowcountry#Hurricanes#Coastal Georgia#Hurricane Ian#Ga Statesboro#Ga Walterboro
BET

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Greek Festival returns this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Eater

The Garage Brings Sophisticated Fare to Savannah’s Late-Night Scene

Like most Savannah transplants, chef Todd Harris came to the Hostess City by serendipity. Despite never having been to Savannah, he felt a spontaneous and strong draw to an opportunity at downtown restaurant the Fitzroy (9 Drayton Street). He fell in love the same way with the Fitzroy’s former mixologist Sarah Ray, who now dehydrates Spam and other oddities as cocktail garnishes behind the bar of Harris’s new restaurant, the Garage at Victory North (2605 Whitaker Street).
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy