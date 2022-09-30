Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
butlerradio.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures
The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
butlerradio.com
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
butlerradio.com
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WFMJ.com
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
Bellevue house tour highlights neighborhood's 'authentic sense of place'
Participants in Bellevue’s sixth Live-Worship-Shop House Tour will experience more than just eight local homes, ranging from cozy bungalows to stately mansions. At each stop, they’ll be offered samples from a local restaurant, bakery or other food purveyors. Each homeowner on the Oct. 15 tour also has chosen a scented candle from PSquare Scents in Bellevue to complement the home’s special features.
butlerradio.com
Candlelight Prayer Service Of Hope Happening In Evans City
As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, the public is invited to attend a special event in Evans City. A Candlelight Prayer Service of Hope is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s United Church of Christ. Weather permitting, this outdoor service will include candles available for a...
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
Prospect Cemetery Ghost Tour brings history to life in Brackenridge
Self-described history buff Fran Jones can’t wait to dress up as long-deceased Tarentum townswoman Annie Walker and share her story during the annual Prospect Cemetery Ghost Tour. “Actually, most of my story is really talking about her husband, (Dr. A.F.) ‘Daddy’ Walker, a most popular figure in local history,”...
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
butlerradio.com
Leonard F. Gregory
Leonard F. Gregory, 79, of Butler passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Butler on March 28, 1943, to the late Leonard and Dorothy (Keffalas) Gregory Sr. Leonard was employed as a painter for over 40 years and was the owner of Gregory’s Antique Shop on the South Side of Butler. He loved antiques, reading, and going out to eat. Leonard was the beloved husband of Sheri Field; father of Len (Rose) Gregory and Marilyn (Garrett) Gregory; brother of Tyrone Gregory and Jim Gregory; and stepfather of Kimberly Field and Haily (Michael) Kerner. He is also survived by his mother in-law Marlene Skelley; cousin Ralph (Marlene) West; and best buddy Ray Gambel. Leonard was preceded in death by his brothers Rich Gregory and Tony Gregory. Family and friends received on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Holding Steady; National Average Jumps
Gas prices continue to inch down both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $3.91 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Crews Begin Milling and Paving Project On New Castle Hill
Crews began milling work last night on New Castle Road in Butler. That means you will be seeing some traffic cones on the hill this morning stretching from the intersection of Jefferson and Cunningham the whole way through the entrance to the Butler Senior High School. Paving is expected to...
