ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Products#Foreign Investment#Chinese#Sezs
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen $36 billion wiped off its Apple stake this year - $5 billion more than it spent on the iPhone maker's shares

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen its Apple stake drop in value by $36 billion this year. The decline in worth exceeds Berkshire's $31 billion cost base for the position. Apple stock has tumbled 24% this year on fears of an economic downturn and flagging iPhone demand. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
STOCKS
gcaptain.com

China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade

(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way

The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
BUSINESS
pgjonline.com

Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline

(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy