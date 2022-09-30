Read full article on original website
Kickoff, television announced for Florida State vs. Clemson
Florida State will host No. 5 Clemson on Saturday, October 15th, at 7:30 p.m. with ABC providing national coverage of the game. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) and the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are getting the primetime treatment. FSU travels to face No. 14 NC State on Saturday at 8...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
Everything FSU head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday about loss to Wake Forest, prep for NC State, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke on Monday for just shy of 30 minutes about his football team. He reflected on the loss to Wake Forest and looked ahead to their game at NC State this coming Saturday. Norvell spoke about miscues, mistakes, and more against the Demon Deacons. He discussed the offensive line and potential return of offensive tackle Robert Scott Jr. He talked about defensive end Jared Verse battling back to play last week. Those subjects and much more discussed. Full video is below and quotes follow:
Tomahawk Nation
FSU drops out of top 25
Florida State Seminoles football suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season last Saturday, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 at home. FSU, ranked for the first time since 2018, lost its fourth straight matchup as a top 25 program (2018 Virginia Tech, 2017 NC State, 2017 Alabama).
Jordan Travis ranked as a top four quarterback in the country per PFF
The Seminole quarterback has been one of the best in College Football.
X's and Noles: Wake Forest film review
It's Tuesday and it's film review time. You know exactly what that means. The boys from X's and Noles are breaking down the tape and breaking down narratives. There is alot to takeaway from the Wake Forest game and we are telling our truths. If you want honesty this is the video to watch and if you are interested in the breakdowns then get in here. Be sure to provide feedback and lets discuss what happened when you finish watching.
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
floridaing.com
6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida
When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
WXII 12
Best of Winston breaks down bests of the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair runs through Sunday, October 9. For a full list of events, ticket information and more, visitcarolinaclassicfair.com. WATCH: WXII's Jackie Pascale also got to check out Peachey Bakery Company's famous donuts, trying them fresh out of the fryer live on TV.
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
WLTX.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
forsythwoman.com
Two Phenomenal Women. Both Living Their Best Lives
Women of the Piedmont/Triad are in for a double dose of female empowerment this fall. First, we will have an opportunity to hear from a renowned therapist and relationship guru, Nedra Tawwab, who will share valuable insights to help us all live our best lives. Second, we will see one of our community’s most inspiring female leaders, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson, receive the seventh annual Best Life Leadership award.
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
My Fox 8
If you need love in your life, Bella has plenty to spare
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got the need for a lovebug in your life?. Bella is a sweet, three-year-old, 60-pound bundle of love and affection. The folks at Guilford County Animal Services say that affectionate won’t even begin to describe her! She absolutely loves to cuddle, hug, kiss and snuggle!
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
247Sports
