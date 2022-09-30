BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead from the storm: 71 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, and in Florida a day later. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days amid the search and rescue efforts and it could increase further as authorities comb through some of in the hardest-hit areas of Florida. Officials said that as of Monday, more than 1,900 people had been rescued throughout the state. For many Florida residents, power restoration has become job one.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO