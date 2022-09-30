ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

addisonmagazine.com

Prestonwood Place Welcomes Five New Tenants

“We are taking Prestonwood Place to the next level with these additions,” said President of Northwood Retail, Ward Kampf. “Buff City Soap is one of the fastest-growing retail tenants, Loro is best-in-class with a special Texas/Asian twist, Sweetgreen is a leading quick-serve restaurant concept and One Medical is on the cutting edge of healthcare. The recent growth in Dallas is phenomenal, and Prestonwood Place’s central location and access to strong employee and customer bases are allowing the center to advance in sync with the city.”
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?

Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas celebrates first anniversary of its newsletter

A year ago today, we hit send on the first-ever Axios Dallas newsletter.Why it matters: Think of this installment as an information concierge, doling out a mix of reported, collected and contextualized updates on the ongoing saga of North Texas.Flashback: Over the last 12 months, we've kept readers up to date on the biggest stories in North Texas, including Dallas leaders' desire to build a $1.2 billion convention center downtown, the state of homelessness, and the work of politicians.We've told you about important trials, crime rates, COVID updates, the ups and downs of North Texas real estate, science, technology...
DALLAS, TX
Talk 1340

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Kroger & State Fair of Texas

A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!. John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save...
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do

The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
DALLAS, TX
